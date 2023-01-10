ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate bill aims to undo 2023 gas tax increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate voted on Wednesday to undo an automatic gas tax increase for 2023. It's not clear exactly how much of the wholesale tax increase will trickle down to motorists at the pump if the legislature doesn't pass the bill to negate it. The automatic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots

State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania state senators have approved three proposed constitutional amendments. If the House approves them, the amendments will appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to vote on in an upcoming election. The items involve requiring residents to show a valid ID before voting, calling for a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, and a proposal to prevent a governor from vetoing disapproval of a regulation that had been voted on by the General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Reform

Pennsylvania has the third highest gas tax in the whole country, and it was only going to increase in the new year, but local state legislators are currently working on a new bill to prevent that. PA State senator for the 35th district Wayne Langerholc Jr. put forth new legislation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests

HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

