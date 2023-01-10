Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes
On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. And the details are heartbreaking. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to...
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to Bengals' accusations
The Cincinnati Bengals accused the Baltimore Ravens of “cheap” actions during the Week 18 encounter between the two. Now the Ravens have responded through head coach John Harbaugh. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh had this to say on the topic: “I studied the game really closely. It’s...
Travis Kelce denies being stingy with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole: ‘Don’t buy into that s-t’
Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the rumors that he’s cheap. The Chiefs’ superstar tight end refuted reports that he and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole split because he made her pay for “half of everything.” “How crazy is that?” the 33-year-old said on “The Pivot” podcast on Tuesday. “Don’t buy into that s-t!” “I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ defense came close to doing something never done in franchise history
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense was on a different level this year, especially in the second half of the season. I think we have said it about 1 million times this season, that they have improved so much, and they will only get better because of how young they are.
NBC26
NFL chooses neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship
The NFL announced Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The league approved a neutral site for the potential game after the Damar Hamlin situation. The Bill safety went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game between the Bills and...
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of Kansas City Current
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse High School graduate and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday morning. The Kansas City Current play in the National Women’s Soccer League, joining as an expansion team in...
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Travis Kelce broke one more record and nearly broke another after win vs. Raiders
Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the league, and no one can tell me otherwise. The Kansas City Chiefs are fortunate to have two of the best to ever do it, and fortunate to have the best on their team right now, who broke one record, and almost another.
NFL names site for AFC Championship Game if Bills-Chiefs matchup happens
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wind up facing each other in the AFC Championship Game, the game will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 29, with a start time of 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket...
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario
A neutral site may host the 2023 AFC Championship Game due to very unique circumstances. If Kansas City plays Buffalo in the AFC Championship, then the game won’t be held at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills didn’t play a full 18-game season this year. That, of course, was due to the fact that their game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0