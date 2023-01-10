Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the rumors that he’s cheap. The Chiefs’ superstar tight end refuted reports that he and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole split because he made her pay for “half of everything.” “How crazy is that?” the 33-year-old said on “The Pivot” podcast on Tuesday. “Don’t buy into that s-t!” “I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO