Kansas City, MO

NJ.com

Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes

On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Travis Kelce denies being stingy with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole: ‘Don’t buy into that s-t’

Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the rumors that he’s cheap. The Chiefs’ superstar tight end refuted reports that he and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole split because he made her pay for “half of everything.” “How crazy is that?” the 33-year-old said on “The Pivot” podcast on Tuesday. “Don’t buy into that s-t!” “I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC26

NFL chooses neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship

The NFL announced Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The league approved a neutral site for the potential game after the Damar Hamlin situation. The Bill safety went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game between the Bills and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS19

Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse High School graduate and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday morning. The Kansas City Current play in the National Women’s Soccer League, joining as an expansion team in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario

A neutral site may host the 2023 AFC Championship Game due to very unique circumstances. If Kansas City plays Buffalo in the AFC Championship, then the game won’t be held at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills didn’t play a full 18-game season this year. That, of course, was due to the fact that their game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

