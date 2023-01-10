Read full article on original website
Dave Schleiger
5d ago
this is totally crap. That company needs to be shut down by the city if they don't come forward with information on who rented that car and make this woman whole. If not she should sue the city for lack of oversight and neglect of duty.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Related
Two car crash leaves driver dead in SE Portland, police say
One person has died after two motorists collided Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, according to the Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard after two cars crashed about 9:30 a.m., police say. One driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other remained at the scene.
Beaverton teens who won award from Suzanne Bonamici highlighted safety concerns where motorist hit congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering at home with her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, after they were struck by a motorist in Northwest Portland on Friday night. Among those wishing the Oregon Democrat a speedy recovery are 13-year-olds Anusha Jeyakumar and Nivedha Sathish Kumar and 14-year-old Sahana Muthaiya...
Clark County deputy won’t face charges for killing off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake
Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Feller won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting an off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake last year because he acted in “good faith” at a chaotic scene during a response to an armed robbery suspect, the county’s top prosecutor ruled.
Readers respond: Homeless camp sites should be smaller
Although I think that sanctioned camp sites are a viable tool to eliminate unsanctioned camping, mega camps of 150-250 people are a bad idea, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). Sanctioned camp sites need to be small enough to allow community to develop. Communities...
Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?
Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
Portland’s wet weather Sunday will continue most of the week
Few things in life come with guarantees, but the National Weather Service in Portland offers this guarantee for Sunday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sam Adams tamps down rumors about his sudden Portland City Hall departure
Update: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday afternoon that he forced Sam Adams out after Adams was accused of bullying female employees. Wheeler’s announcement came hours after Adams insisted that he had left his role as an adviser to Wheeler due only to health issues. Sam Adams, the former...
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he fired Sam Adams for ‘bullying’ female employees. Here’s what records show
The alleged workplace conduct by Sam Adams that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says prompted him to fire his senior mayoral adviser consisted of belittling, interrupting and yelling at multiple female employees in roughly a dozen instances over 16 months, public records show. The experiences left several female employees in tears,...
Improvements to make and enjoy now that will pay off when you sell your home
Portland broker Bobby Curtis can’t count how many times his clients lament making costly home improvements not for themselves but for a new owner to enjoy. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” they ask Curtis of Living Room Realty as they are looking at photos of their now-stylish residence readied for the real estate listing.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
‘The need is tremendous’: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday offers volunteer opportunities in Portland metro area
Mitch Lang will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day surrounded by food — cans of soup, boxes of raisins, servings of chicken or tuna, fruit, and maybe a few desserts. The feast isn’t for him. Lang and other volunteers with Portland Backpack will whip up hundreds of sack lunches on Monday, the hearty meals destined for the homes of students who risk going hungry on the weekend, when they can’t get free food at school.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: I forced out Sam Adams due to ‘bullying’ of female employees
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday that he forced Sam Adams, his former senior adviser, to leave his job at City Hall this week after Adams was accused by multiple female city employees of bullying and intimidating behavior. Wheeler said he demanded Adams’ resignation Tuesday at the recommendation of the...
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal
The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
Portland Piano International features prize-winning American Kenny Broberg
Living out of a suitcase is nothing new for pianist Kenny Broberg. The 29-year-old is flying from his new home-base in Madrid, Spain, to Portland to make his debut with Portland Piano International at The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts on Jan. 19, and at Lincoln Performance Hall on Jan. 21-22.
Late Moose Jaw goals sink Winterhawks, 4-2
The Portland Winterhawks lost an even-money game to the Moose Jaw Warriors, 4-2, with Eric Alarie getting the game winner with 1:54 left, his second of the game. The shots were 44-32 Portland, but the Winterhawks didn’t get 44 shot’s worth of quality; the game was more even than that. In this road trip Portland has won two close games (one-goal games with an empty-netter) and lost two close games (a one-goal game and a one-goal game with an empty-netter.)
Portland Trail Blazers get 36 points from Damian Lillard, win 136-119 win over Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers began their current stretch of 10 home games in 11 contests with two defeats that hindered their quest to climb back up the Western Conference standings. Next up on Saturday night came a Dallas Mavericks team that throttled the Blazers twice at home earlier this season.
Portland Pilots able to keep it close in 73-66 loss to No. 20 Gonzaga
The University of Portland women’s basketball team could have emerged from Saturday’s matchup against No. 20 Gonzaga feeling positive. The Pilots did enough right, pushed the Bulldogs just enough, to justify a glass half full mindset. Gonzaga entered the matchup between the last remaining unbeaten teams in the...
Portland Winterhawks at Regina Pats: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (28-7-2-1) take on the Regina Pats (20-19-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, January 14, 5pm PST. Where: Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Pats audio. Follow:
Margaret Carter, who created the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday in Oregon, addresses his legacy
As former state Sen. Margaret Carter took the stage at East County Church of Christ in Gresham on Sunday, the memory of her first session in the Oregon Legislature 38 years ago wasn’t far from her mind. In front of a mostly white congregation, where the first Black woman...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1