Portland, OR

Dave Schleiger
5d ago

this is totally crap. That company needs to be shut down by the city if they don't come forward with information on who rented that car and make this woman whole. If not she should sue the city for lack of oversight and neglect of duty.

Two car crash leaves driver dead in SE Portland, police say

One person has died after two motorists collided Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, according to the Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard after two cars crashed about 9:30 a.m., police say. One driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other remained at the scene.
Readers respond: Homeless camp sites should be smaller

Although I think that sanctioned camp sites are a viable tool to eliminate unsanctioned camping, mega camps of 150-250 people are a bad idea, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). Sanctioned camp sites need to be small enough to allow community to develop. Communities...
Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?

Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
‘The need is tremendous’: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday offers volunteer opportunities in Portland metro area

Mitch Lang will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day surrounded by food — cans of soup, boxes of raisins, servings of chicken or tuna, fruit, and maybe a few desserts. The feast isn’t for him. Lang and other volunteers with Portland Backpack will whip up hundreds of sack lunches on Monday, the hearty meals destined for the homes of students who risk going hungry on the weekend, when they can’t get free food at school.
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal

The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
Late Moose Jaw goals sink Winterhawks, 4-2

The Portland Winterhawks lost an even-money game to the Moose Jaw Warriors, 4-2, with Eric Alarie getting the game winner with 1:54 left, his second of the game. The shots were 44-32 Portland, but the Winterhawks didn’t get 44 shot’s worth of quality; the game was more even than that. In this road trip Portland has won two close games (one-goal games with an empty-netter) and lost two close games (a one-goal game and a one-goal game with an empty-netter.)
