A newly discovered comet about to pass by Earth would last have been seen here by Neanderthals. Discovered less than a year ago in March 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be making a relatively close approach to Earth in January and early February, coming within 28 million miles of our planet, according to Space.com. Based on the comet’s estimated orbit, experts say this is the first time it will have passed through our inner solar system in 50,000 years.

3 DAYS AGO