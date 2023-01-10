Read full article on original website
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Once-in-a-lifetime comet sighting: Here's when to see this special celestial view
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF is fast approaching the closest point to Earth in its orbit in early February. This flyby will be a rare occurrence when a comet can be seen by the naked eye without the aid of a telescope or binoculars.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years
(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
Bright comet about to be visible from Earth for first time since Ice Age
A newly discovered comet about to pass by Earth would last have been seen here by Neanderthals. Discovered less than a year ago in March 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be making a relatively close approach to Earth in January and early February, coming within 28 million miles of our planet, according to Space.com. Based on the comet’s estimated orbit, experts say this is the first time it will have passed through our inner solar system in 50,000 years.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
Astronomy.com
What are comets and where do they come from?
Last year, 2022, marked 30 years since the first discovery of a member of the Kuiper Belt beyond Pluto, 1992 QB1, by astronomers David Jewitt and Jane Luu. The presence of this small world, roughly 60 miles (100 kilometers) across, wasn’t entirely unexpected; the Irish astronomer Kenneth Edgeworth had suggested a population of such objects could exist beyond Neptune nearly 50 years earlier. Nevertheless, it was an impressive feat of perseverance and technical skill.
NBC Bay Area
Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages
A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.
msn.com
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
A long-exposure image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) over Lakeland, Florida, on January 6, 2023. (Twitter/ @krystlih) There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is already growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky. Comet...
Everything you need to know about when and how to see the once-in-50,000 years green comet
In early February Wisconsinites will have the opportunity to experience a once-in-many-lifetimes event as a recently discovered “green comet” will pass earth for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by NASA in March of 2022 and as it currently passes...
msn.com
Green comet will pass by Earth for first time since Neanderthals roamed Earth
A green comet discovered last March will make its closest approach to Earth this month. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at California's Zwicky Transient Facility. It was already inside the orbiter of Jupiter. Since then, it has brightened substantially and...
