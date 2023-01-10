Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
Related
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says
WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
WPBF News 25
Brightline continues high-speed testing on Treasure Coast over holiday weekend
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brightlineis continuing its high-speed testing of up to 110 mph this week on the Treasure Coast, and local law enforcement agencies have some safety reminders. "We haven’t had any issues or problems so far with the testing, thankfully. We just want to keep reminding...
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
WPBF News 25
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism dead after found in canal behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A missing 6-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a canal near her home. Aleenah Fenelus, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday from her home on Timberline Drive near West Palm Beach. Deep Dive: WPBF 25...
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year.
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
WPBF News 25
Uber driver dies months after Delray Beach I-95 tanker truck fire
One of the people caught in a Delray Beach tanker fire on Interstate 95 in October died on Monday. The family of Carlos Molina confirmed he died yesterday at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the age of 61. "My dad fought this battle with so much strength and courage," his family...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
WPBF News 25
Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in to help a woman who has been living out of her car because of high rental prices.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Comments / 0