BERTRAND FILES SUIT AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
A SIOUX CITY DEVELOPER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND A FORMER DISTRICT EMPLOYEE, CLAIMING THEY HAVE RENEGED ON AGREEING TO SELL HIM LAND NEAR AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT ALSO NAMES CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND FORMER SCHOOL OPERATIONS MANAGER BRIAN...
School District/City Of Wayne MOU Seeks Approval, Special Bond Election Date To Be Set
WAYNE – A 5 p.m. start time has been scheduled for the regularly scheduled Wayne Community Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School Lecture Hall, board members will first go over their code of conduct before reviewing conflict of interest policies for contracts and reporting procedures.
Festival Of Honor Bands To Celebrate Junior High, High School Talent On January 28
WAYNE – An annual Festival of Honor Bands Concert is being planned for later this month. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Honor Band Concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 in Rice Auditorium starting at 4:30 p.m. The Department of Music at Wayne State College...
Schuster Named Pender Community Hospital District Chief Operating Officer
PENDER – A northeast Nebraska native was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Pender Community Hospital District. According to a late December release from PCH, Shane Schuster had acted as interim CEO until Laurel Gamble was hired in that role in late 2022. As COO, Schuster will...
‘Not drinking the Kool-Aid’: Alleged argument over dirt leads to lawsuit involving Siouxland school district
Members of the Sioux City Community School District have been named in a lawsuit filed over allegations of defamation. The suit states that the district members went back on an agreement due to falsified statements.
Northeast Community College Offers CPR/AED Training For Employees During In-Service
NORFOLK – Northeast Community College employees were trained or retrained on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The class, CPR/AED training, was already scheduled during the 2023 Spring in-service, an opportunity for all...
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
‘March to the Majestic’ To Feature Movie ‘Just Mercy’ For MLK Day
WAYNE – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 as members of the Wayne State College Multicultural and International Programs will be hosting “March to the Majestic”. According to a release from Wayne State College, this event includes a walk from the WSC campus to...
Joan Pospisil
Joan Edna (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, of Wakefield, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield, with Pastor Charity Potter officiating. The burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
WSC recovering from backlash after response to frozen water pipe break
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College is picking up the pieces from some backlash over how they handled a frozen water pipe break in Anderson Hall during the holidays that resulted in widespread damage and dozens of missing items for students. The pipes have since been restored and every floor...
Norfolk welcomes a new local family owned Marriott dual-brand hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Fairfield Inn and Towneplace Suites by Marriott has finally opened its doors to the people and visitors of Norfolk, welcoming their first guests for an upscale stay Tuesday. "We've got some stuff on the books for tonight, we've got some groups coming in, and we're going...
Norfolk student bowls first career perfect game
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska high school bowler made history this week. Kellen Liewer, a student at Norfolk Public schools, bowled a perfect game on Tuesday. Liewer performed the feat Tuesday morning as the Norfolk Bowling Team traveled to play in Columbus. The first of his career, the 300...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Norfolk woman pleads guilty to drug charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty in court for drug charges. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Kelsey Gray, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty in District Court. Officials said Gray was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and a speeding infraction. Her sentencing will take place...
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
Blue Devils Win Twice At LCC
LAUREL – As the Wayne High girls and boys basketball teams begin a stretch of three straight road outings, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears concluded back-to-back home events. From LCC Schools in Laurel, WHS visited LCC on a Tuesday night as Mid State met Lewis and Clark in non-conference play. The...
Accidents Keep Pierce Fire And Rescue Busy
A two-vehicle accident resulted in one vehicle rolling into the ditch and was a total loss. Cadet firefighter Zach Meier surveys the damage. The other vehicle sustained damage to the right side and front end. Pierce firefighter Carter Anderson and Lieutenant Mike Ross work on cleanup. Pierce firefighters attempt to...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after failing to provide police with her correct name and impersonating someone else. Captain Mike Bauer said police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. this morning and made contact with a female driver. The driver verbally identified herself to the officers, but did not provide them with a driver’s license.
