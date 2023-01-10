Joan Edna (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, of Wakefield, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield, with Pastor Charity Potter officiating. The burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

WAKEFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO