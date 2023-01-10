Cheerwine Festival returns to Salisbury this spring

SALISBURY, N.C. — A springtime favorite is returning this year.

The annual Cheerwine Festival will take over the streets of downtown Salisbury on May 20, organizers announced.

The family-friendly festival will feature live music from local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, and other attractions.

The event celebrates the iconic 106-year-old cherry soda in its birthplace.

Since the inaugural event in 2017, which was held in conjunction with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary, Cheerwine and Salisbury has welcomed tens of thousands of festivalgoers to historic downtown.

“We can’t wait for everyone to join us in celebrating the unique flavors, sights, and sounds of the Carolinas this May,” said Cheerwine’s vice president of marketing and fifth-generation founding family member Joy Ritchie Harper in a news release. “Last year we hosted 60,000 people and hope to welcome even more this spring for our best event yet.”

The festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The full musical lineup will be announced later.

Vendor applications for food, beverages, and crafts are open through Feb. 10 at cheerwinefest.com.

