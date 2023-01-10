ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte City Club sets course for future after $7 million remodel

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1WnF_0k9onqZc00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Club is mapping out its vision for the future, with new leadership guiding the way in the post-pandemic world.

President Ronnie Bryant — the private club’s first Black leader and former CEO of Charlotte Regional Partnership — says the focus is on positioning the establishment for the long term. He’s working with General Manager Elisha Cicerone, who joined the club in May 2021 as the first new GM in 25 years. She’s also the first woman in that role.

“I want the club to come out of the closet. There’s still too many people who have no idea,” Bryant says. He’s been a member of the club since 2005, when he came to Charlotte.

“With the new energy and the board, we are really positioning ourselves for the next 75 years. I think we are going to deliver,” he says.

The City Club recently marked its 75th anniversary at 121 West Trade. It occupies the 31st and 32nd floors at W. 4th St., where it has been since 1990.

During the pandemic, Charlotte City Club wrapped a $7 million renovation to upgrade approximately 12,000 square feet of its space.

Read more about the course the club is charting and check out photos here.

(WATCH BELOW: College football fans head Uptown for Charlotte’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlTuC_0k9onqZc00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What’s For Lunch North Carolina? Try One Of These Spots Named Charlotte’s Best Lunch

It’s the question you probably ask multiple times a week. In fact, I often walk around our office and ask people what I want for lunch. Because sometimes I just don’t know. And of course, I aim to bring lunch but sometimes you just don’t get to that or don’t want what you packed. That was me this week. What I brought just didn’t sound appetizing to me at all. But even when I choose to go out or get take out I feel like I’m always going to the same places. So if you’re like me and never know what’s for lunch you’ll enjoy this list. It’s from the publication Family Destinations Guide and is called “Charlotte’s Best Lunch”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
addictedtovacation.com

20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina

Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pennies for Progress 2023 Updates

YORK COUNTY – The York County Pennies for Progress commission is holding their first meeting tonight for the “Pennies 5” initiative to complete much needed road projects. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo got the chance to speak with county leaders about what projects are on the horizon.
YORK COUNTY, SC
progressivegrocer.com

Lowes Foods Readies 5 New Locations Across the Carolinas

Lowes Foods is expanding its footprint in the Carolinas over the next several years with the addition of five new locations. The Winston Salem, N.C.-based grocer will open a store in Pittsboro, N.C., later this year, with other locations to follow in Concord and Kannapolis, N.C., and Aiken and Indian Land, S.C.
CONCORD, NC
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon

Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Chester Golf Club Turning Heads in 2023

Chester Golf Club opened in 1971, but the “hidden gem” will turn heads after its fresh polish. In the fall of 2022, Rohan Allwood earned the promotion to Head Golf Professional from his previous role as First Assistant at Chester Golf Club. An avid golfer himself, Rohan holds a PGA certification and has previous experience as Head Golf Professional at several other courses in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. He offers lessons for beginner through elite golfers and enjoys hosting tournaments and special fitting events with renowned golf brands.
CHESTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy