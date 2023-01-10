Charlotte City Club sets course for future after $7 million remodel

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Club is mapping out its vision for the future, with new leadership guiding the way in the post-pandemic world.

President Ronnie Bryant — the private club’s first Black leader and former CEO of Charlotte Regional Partnership — says the focus is on positioning the establishment for the long term. He’s working with General Manager Elisha Cicerone, who joined the club in May 2021 as the first new GM in 25 years. She’s also the first woman in that role.

“I want the club to come out of the closet. There’s still too many people who have no idea,” Bryant says. He’s been a member of the club since 2005, when he came to Charlotte.

“With the new energy and the board, we are really positioning ourselves for the next 75 years. I think we are going to deliver,” he says.

The City Club recently marked its 75th anniversary at 121 West Trade. It occupies the 31st and 32nd floors at W. 4th St., where it has been since 1990.

During the pandemic, Charlotte City Club wrapped a $7 million renovation to upgrade approximately 12,000 square feet of its space.

Read more about the course the club is charting and check out photos here.

