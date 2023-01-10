Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Schuster Named Pender Community Hospital District Chief Operating Officer
PENDER – A northeast Nebraska native was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Pender Community Hospital District. According to a late December release from PCH, Shane Schuster had acted as interim CEO until Laurel Gamble was hired in that role in late 2022. As COO, Schuster will...
waynedailynews.com
Services Set in Arkansas for Former Northeast Community College President Underwood
ROGERS, Ark. – A former president of Northeast Community College has passed away on January 4 at the age of 78. Dr. James Underwood, who served as president of Northeast Community College from 1995-2000, had a higher education career which consisted of 45 years as a community college educator with the last 20 years as a college president.
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Offers CPR/AED Training For Employees During In-Service
NORFOLK – Northeast Community College employees were trained or retrained on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The class, CPR/AED training, was already scheduled during the 2023 Spring in-service, an opportunity for all...
waynedailynews.com
Festival Of Honor Bands To Celebrate Junior High, High School Talent On January 28
WAYNE – An annual Festival of Honor Bands Concert is being planned for later this month. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Honor Band Concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 in Rice Auditorium starting at 4:30 p.m. The Department of Music at Wayne State College...
waynedailynews.com
‘March to the Majestic’ To Feature Movie ‘Just Mercy’ For MLK Day
WAYNE – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 as members of the Wayne State College Multicultural and International Programs will be hosting “March to the Majestic”. According to a release from Wayne State College, this event includes a walk from the WSC campus to...
waynedailynews.com
Joan Pospisil
Joan Edna (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, of Wakefield, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield, with Pastor Charity Potter officiating. The burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne School Board Sets Special Bond Election Date For March 14, Bond Size At $27,945,000
WAYNE – Residents who reside in the Wayne Community Schools District will have one more ballot to vote on this March. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School Lecture Hall, Monday’s regularly scheduled Wayne Board of Education finalized their special bond election. Board members approved the special bond election...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Splits Road Triangular
ALBION – A rescheduled wrestling triangular opened the week for Wayne High Tuesday evening. From Boone Central Schools in Albion, WHS joined the host Cardinals and Plainview. Wayne High dropped the dual against Plainview, 40-28 but picked up a 45-21 win over Boone Central. Plainview edged Boone Central, 37-36...
waynedailynews.com
WHS Girls Win Wrestling Dual, Three Contested Match Victories
ALBION – A handful of Wayne High girls wrestlers competed on the road Tuesday night. From Boone Central Schools, the Blue Devils visited the host Cardinals for a road dual. Wayne High picked up the 36-30 victory over Boone Central. Contested match wins came from Jaycee Bruns (125) over...
