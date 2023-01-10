"Bringing manufacturing back to the United States is a top priority for the Biden administration, but a new report from Citi indicates that companies might have other priorities when it comes to securing their supply chains. “The pandemic and then the war in Ukraine demonstrated the fragility of supply chains," said CEO Jane Fraser in a forward to Citi's second annual report on supply chain finance. "While reshoring and nearshoring may seem like the next steps, buyers and suppliers alike indicate that the higher priority is resiliency or redundancy deeper into the supply chain."From a national perspective, reshoring is a step...

