agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
How John Deere plans to feed more people while helping the environment
Deere & Company Chief Technology Officer Jahmy J. Hindman speaks with CNN's Julia Chatterley on the company's latest technology in farming and construction machinery, including an autonomous tractor.
John Deere finally agrees to let farmers fix their own equipment, but there’s a catch
Farmers can finally take their Deere equipment to third-party repairers—for now. John DeereAfter years of delay, the manufacturer granted major right to repair concessions to farmers.
Maximizing on wheat tillers
January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decis
KMJ
Updated Guidelines for Poultry Care
The National Chicken Council developed the NCC Broiler Welfare Guidelines and Audit Checklist in 1999. The goal was to help poultry producers show consumers that all of the birds were being treated with respect and properly cared for during their lives. NCC recently published its 2023 update of the NCC...
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
Rice breeding breakthrough can be a solution to food shortage by feeding billions
An international team has successfully propagated a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone from seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could reduce the cost of hybrid rice seed, allowing low-income farmers around the world to access high-yielding, disease-resistant rice variants, according to the University of California, Davis. Half of...
Phys.org
Heat and drought have 'significant influence' on food security and agricultural production, new review argues
Heat and drought are the utmost limiting abiotic factors that pose a major threat to food security and agricultural production, and are exacerbated by "extreme and rapid" climate change, according to a new paper in CABI Reviews. The team of international scientists suggests that it is critical to understand the...
natureworldnews.com
Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers
According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
Applications open for Veteran Small Business Certification
Veteran-owned businesses can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) funding through the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. The program will be the Agency’s primary certification option for all Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and SDVOSBs, important classifications that enable those businesses to qualify for federal programs. The Agency began accepting applications on Jan. 9, 2023. SBA Administrator Guzman has granted a one-time, one-year extension to the current Veteran...
KMJ
Equipment Sales Mixed in 2022
Combine harvester sales finished 2022 with healthy gains in unit sales while ag tractors finished below 2021 levels in both the U.S. and Canada. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag tractor unit sales fell during December and the whole year when compared with 2021. The sub-40 horsepower...
thebrewermagazine.com
The Balancing Act of Sustainable Packaging
In a perfect world, using sustainable packaging would reach a break-even point financially. Unfortunately, with the current market options, at least from what Sonder Brewing COO Chase Legler is aware of, being more sustainable in packaging takes more capital, space, and labor to implement a more sustainable process. “The ROI...
technologynetworks.com
Rice Breeding Breakthrough Could Ease Global Food Crisis
An international team has succeeded in propagating a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone through seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, disease resistant rice strains available to low-income farmers worldwide. The work was published Dec. 27 in Nature Communications.
freightwaves.com
Shippers should consider alternative delivery partners
It’s no secret that without delivery partners, shippers could not supply goods regularly or easily to customers. They would suffer and eventually lose business. A delivery partner is the one that will be responsible for transporting a shipper’s products to the customers. That’s why it’s important that shippers take the time to find the right one that works for them.
Citi Report: Building Supply Chains at Home Is Not a Top Priority for Firms
"Bringing manufacturing back to the United States is a top priority for the Biden administration, but a new report from Citi indicates that companies might have other priorities when it comes to securing their supply chains. “The pandemic and then the war in Ukraine demonstrated the fragility of supply chains," said CEO Jane Fraser in a forward to Citi's second annual report on supply chain finance. "While reshoring and nearshoring may seem like the next steps, buyers and suppliers alike indicate that the higher priority is resiliency or redundancy deeper into the supply chain."From a national perspective, reshoring is a step...
Agriculture Online
2023 Land Expo speakers address the end of the world, fertilizer markets, and more
The 16th annual Land Investment Expo hosted by People's Company in Des Moines, Iowa, boasted record attendance and a full agenda of nationally recognized speakers. Geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan was the first to take the stage for a keynote called "Getting Through the End of the World." He opened with...
