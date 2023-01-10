ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

agupdate.com

John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs

John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
BBC

US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment

Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
agupdate.com

Right to repair deal reached with Deere

(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
KMJ

Updated Guidelines for Poultry Care

The National Chicken Council developed the NCC Broiler Welfare Guidelines and Audit Checklist in 1999. The goal was to help poultry producers show consumers that all of the birds were being treated with respect and properly cared for during their lives. NCC recently published its 2023 update of the NCC...
TechCrunch

US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal

Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
natureworldnews.com

Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers

According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications open for Veteran Small Business Certification

Veteran-owned businesses can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) funding through the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. The program will be the Agency’s primary certification option for all Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and SDVOSBs, important classifications that enable those businesses to qualify for federal programs. The Agency began accepting applications on Jan. 9, 2023. SBA Administrator Guzman has granted a one-time, one-year extension to the current Veteran...
KMJ

Equipment Sales Mixed in 2022

Combine harvester sales finished 2022 with healthy gains in unit sales while ag tractors finished below 2021 levels in both the U.S. and Canada. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag tractor unit sales fell during December and the whole year when compared with 2021. The sub-40 horsepower...
thebrewermagazine.com

The Balancing Act of Sustainable Packaging

In a perfect world, using sustainable packaging would reach a break-even point financially. Unfortunately, with the current market options, at least from what Sonder Brewing COO Chase Legler is aware of, being more sustainable in packaging takes more capital, space, and labor to implement a more sustainable process. “The ROI...
technologynetworks.com

Rice Breeding Breakthrough Could Ease Global Food Crisis

An international team has succeeded in propagating a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone through seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, disease resistant rice strains available to low-income farmers worldwide. The work was published Dec. 27 in Nature Communications.
freightwaves.com

Shippers should consider alternative delivery partners

It’s no secret that without delivery partners, shippers could not supply goods regularly or easily to customers. They would suffer and eventually lose business. A delivery partner is the one that will be responsible for transporting a shipper’s products to the customers. That’s why it’s important that shippers take the time to find the right one that works for them.
Cheddar News

Citi Report: Building Supply Chains at Home Is Not a Top Priority for Firms

"Bringing manufacturing back to the United States is a top priority for the Biden administration, but a new report from Citi indicates that companies might have other priorities when it comes to securing their supply chains. “The pandemic and then the war in Ukraine demonstrated the fragility of supply chains," said CEO Jane Fraser in a forward to Citi's second annual report on supply chain finance. "While reshoring and nearshoring may seem like the next steps, buyers and suppliers alike indicate that the higher priority is resiliency or redundancy deeper into the supply chain."From a national perspective, reshoring is a step...

