Houston Chronicle
Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriendfather, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
Houston Chronicle
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
