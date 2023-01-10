ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘Perfect for our students.’ Meet the new president of Clovis Community College

By Lasherica Thornton
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRXXy_0k9omrUY00

Clovis Community College students returned to class Monday for the spring semester with a new president leading the way.

Kim E. Armstrong’s first day with students on campus was “incredible” as she witnessed committed staff helping students, she said.

“I saw committed, dedicated and passionate faculty, staff and students eager to help new and returning students start classes,” Armstrong said via email Monday. “I saw everyone, including an outstanding facilities team working to make sure everything was perfect for our students.

“I saw everyone here knowing that they play a vital role in the success of our students, and I saw them taking it upon themselves to play that vital role.”

Working alongside dedicated staff is what Armstrong is looking forward to as the third president of Clovis Community College, which has been recognized by the Campaign for College Opportunity as one of the top transfer schools in the state for five consecutive years.

The college annually enrolls nearly 13,000 students and offers courses for students planning to transfer to a four-year college or university as well as short-term training programs.

The State Center Community College District, which oversees the community college, appointed Armstrong in November after a monthslong presidential search to replace Lori Bennett.

As president, Armstrong will implement a strategic plan, expand the Career Technical Education program and oversee the $70 million new facilities project, according to Clovis Community College.

But Armstrong foresees her greatest challenge as keeping employees motivated and excited about bringing students to CCC, especially following declining student enrollment that higher education institutions experienced nationwide.

Enrollment at California’s community colleges dropped to a 30-year low, the LA Times reported .

“I want them to all feel empowered – to know that they have a voice and that I want to hear their voice,” Armstrong said.

Her experience, she said, equips her to overcome the obstacles she believes the college will face.

Armstrong previously served as the Vice Chancellor for Student, Equity and Community Affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.

The Arkansas Community College Student Success Center and Achieving the Dream selected her to be one of 50 nationally certified Student Success/ Guided Pathways Coaches and one of eight Arkansas Holistic Student Support Coaches, her bio said .

In those roles, she worked with students, community members, faculty and staff, business leaders and PreK-12 schools – collaboration that most prepared her for the challenges ahead.

“Dr. Armstrong is widely regarded as an effective and collaborative higher education leader,” State Center Community College District Chancellor Carole Goldsmith said at the time of Armstrong’s appointment . “I am confident she will continue to accelerate the college’s mission to Create Opportunities – One Student at a Time.”

Regional accreditors cited Arkansas State University Three Rivers and Black Hawk College for their student success, inclusion and community engagement culture under Armstrong’s leadership.

She earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in Physiological/Neuropsychology from Howard University and has Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization certifications.

“I am most looking forward to working with a dedicated group of people who have already demonstrated that they are passionate and committed to seeing that all students thrive and reach their goals.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website .

