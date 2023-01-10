Read full article on original website
Today in History: Michigan Senator Was Assassinated
It might seem inconceivable that an execution-style assassination of a political figure happened in Michigan, but in 1945, that’s exactly what took place. On Jan. 11, 1945, state Sen. Warren G. Hooper was driving his sedan near Springport, a town about 30 miles south of Lansing, when he was forced from the road and shot three times in the head execution style. His burning car was found by a passerby, who then alerted the authorities.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot
52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall ChildsPhoto byThe Charley Project. 52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.
7,000 redhead ducks arrive near Mackinac Bridge
Quack, quack. The invasion of all the mighty ducks is here. The Straits Area Audubon Society organization uploaded images to their Facebook account that showed close to 7,000 redhead ducks. Steve Baker, a retired veteran who volunteers as a bird counter with the organization, said that he's been counting the birds for 40 years. ...
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Retire, Opening Up Seat In Key Swing State
Following Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 election, Stabenow, 72, says it's time to "pass the torch" to a younger generation.
Replacing Michigan’s Sen. Stabenow could be a very crowded contest
In just a few days after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she will retire after this term, speculation about who is and is not running to replace her is already running rampant. Not a single person, as of the time of publication, has officially announced a campaign for U.S. Senate....
Stabenow’s shakeup; High court controversy: The Week in Michigan Politics
🥳 Happy Sunday! New year, same trusty weekly recap from the MLive politics team. Today’s newsletter is around 1,100 words – a — so you can get back to keeping your New Year’s resolution. 1. 🪑 Stabenow’s seat up for grabs. Michigan’s most...
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Ann Arbor Thursday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. Details on the event have not been released.This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.
Michigan’s Mazi Smith Gets Probation for Misdemeanor Gun Charge
The senior defensive tackle played in all 14 games this season.
