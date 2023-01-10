ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QscHV_0k9omf9400
Several were stabbed at a McDonald's in Downtown Silver Spring Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google

At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say.

The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police.

The victims all sustained non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to NBC.

Montgomery County police say that officers have secured the area and are looking for a suspect.

