ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Updates to Local Road Closures and Power Outages

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUBHG_0k9omX2800

This page will be updated as new information is available

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Residents across the central coast are still experiencing power outages. PG&E announced this morning there are approximately 189,000 customers without power across the state, with crews beginning the restoration process when the weather is deemed safe to do so.

Here is a local power outage update:

Lake Nacimiento:

  • 420 customers without power since 2:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
  • 57 customers without power since 8:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
  • 89 customers without power since 11:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Shandon:

  • 539 customers without power since 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Paso Robles:

  • 130 customers without power since 8:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
  • 170 customers without power since 8:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Atascadero:

  • 59 customers without power since 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
  • UPDATE 2:48 a.m.: 1,109 of the 1,418 customers regained power after losing it at 9:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Santa Margarita:

  • 56 customers without power since 9:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

ROAD CLOSURES

Throughout the county roads are seeing severe damage from mudslides, debris and flooding. It is safe to say to proceed with caution wherever you go. Here are some road closure updates:

Shandon:

  • Cholame Valley Road to McMillan Canyon Road to HWY 46.

Paso Robles:

  • San Marcos Road to HWY 101 to Nacimiento Lake Road.
  • San Marcos Road to Wellsona Road.
  • Adelaida Road to Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive since Monday at 8:39 p.m.
  • Adelaida Road to Chimney Rock Road to Vineyard Drive.
  • Chimney Rock Road.
  • Peachy Canyon Road.
  • South River Road to Spanish Camp Road.
  • HWY 101 at 17th Street.
  • 13th Street Bridge.
  • Creston Road to Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road.
  • Penman Springs Road.

Creston:

  • Redondo Lane.
  • O’Donovan Road.

Templeton:

  • Salinas Avenue between Hawley Street and Eddy Street.
  • South El Pomar Road to Homestead Road to Rancho Road.

Atascadero:

  • SR 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay.
  • Los Palos Road and Santa Barbara Road.

Santa Margarita:

  • Tassajara Creek Road.
  • 4700 and 4900 blocks of Las Pilitas Road.

San Luis Obispo:

  • Buckley Road to Vachell Lane to Hoover Road.
  • South Higuera Street near HWY 101.
  • Orcutt Road to Righetti Road to Avocado Lane.
  • Orcutt Road from Biddle Ranch Road.
  • Monte Road before Baron Canyon Ranch Road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Road Closures Still in Effect in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — As road closures open up around the City of Atascadero, there are still closures that the public should be aware of while traveling throughout town. As of Thursday, Jan. 12, the following roads are still closed to traffic:. • Halcon River Crossing. • Santa Ana is closed...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County

A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero

– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy