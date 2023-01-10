Updates to Local Road Closures and Power Outages

This page will be updated as new information is available

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Residents across the central coast are still experiencing power outages. PG&E announced this morning there are approximately 189,000 customers without power across the state, with crews beginning the restoration process when the weather is deemed safe to do so.

Here is a local power outage update:

Lake Nacimiento:

420 customers without power since 2:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

57 customers without power since 8:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

89 customers without power since 11:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Shandon:

539 customers without power since 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Paso Robles:

130 customers without power since 8:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

170 customers without power since 8:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Atascadero:

59 customers without power since 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Restoration time is set for 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

UPDATE 2:48 a.m.: 1,109 of the 1,418 customers regained power after losing it at 9:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Santa Margarita:

56 customers without power since 9:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

ROAD CLOSURES

Throughout the county roads are seeing severe damage from mudslides, debris and flooding. It is safe to say to proceed with caution wherever you go. Here are some road closure updates:

Shandon:

Cholame Valley Road to McMillan Canyon Road to HWY 46.

Paso Robles:

San Marcos Road to HWY 101 to Nacimiento Lake Road.

San Marcos Road to Wellsona Road.

Adelaida Road to Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive since Monday at 8:39 p.m.

Adelaida Road to Chimney Rock Road to Vineyard Drive.

Chimney Rock Road.

Peachy Canyon Road.

South River Road to Spanish Camp Road.

HWY 101 at 17th Street.

13th Street Bridge.

Creston Road to Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road.

Penman Springs Road.

Creston:

Redondo Lane.

O’Donovan Road.

Templeton:

Salinas Avenue between Hawley Street and Eddy Street.

South El Pomar Road to Homestead Road to Rancho Road.

Atascadero:

SR 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

Los Palos Road and Santa Barbara Road.

Santa Margarita:

Tassajara Creek Road.

4700 and 4900 blocks of Las Pilitas Road.

San Luis Obispo: