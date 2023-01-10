Read full article on original website
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused
If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
An Open Letter to the Starbucks Baristas on Alpine in Rockford
Coffee for me, like many other people, is a staple. It is my lifeline. No one is allowed to speak to me before I’ve consumed at least 2 cups. I’m just not me without it. Luckily, there are so many amazing places in the Stateline to explore and try new blends!
Rockford’s first abortion clinic in 11 years opens on Auburn Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Family Planning Center has officially opened for business, becoming the first abortion clinic in the city since 2012. It will give women in the stateline another option for medical care, but not everyone agrees with its message. Protestors were outside of the building on Monday. Administrators are glad to […]
Rockford area scores from Wednesday, January 12
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]
100fmrockford.com
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
WIFR
One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:. <. Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening...
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
100fmrockford.com
Meyer’s Tails Up Farm hosting Puppy Social Hour every Saturday through March
BElVIDERE — Did you get a new puppy over the holidays? Taking your puppy to socialize will play an important part in ensuring you have a confident, well-adjusted and happy dog. The first three months of your puppy’s life are key to getting them to socialize. This time period...
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
47 Rockford students awarded scholarships to Rock Valley College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-seven students who graduated from Rockford Public Schools were awarded scholarships to Rock Valley College, thanks to Rockford Promise. Together, the students had a cumulative grade point average of 3.1. Thirty-one of the students had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and nine had a perfect 4.0. Rockford Promise is an […]
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
Rockford’s Package Thieves Do Most Of Their Stealing On These 2 Days
Package theft, in the form of swiping stuff from front porches is big business, and it's getting bigger every year as more and more of us are doing our shopping online. A new study shows that two days of the week in particular are the most active for porch pirates.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
