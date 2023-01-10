Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Business Tycoon Buried Alive: The Murder of Stephen B. SmallRenata BartonKankakee, IL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Related
Bill Awaiting Pritzker's Signature Would Allow CPS Principals to Unionize, Advocates Say Move Overdue
Chicago principals could soon have a seat at their own bargaining table. A bill recently passed by the Illinois Senate is now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The bill would allow Chicago Public Schools principals and vice principals to unionize, but not strike. Troy LaRaviere, writer of the...
Forest Park Review
Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision
The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
Lightfoot responds after campaign emails Chicago teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign emailed an unknown number of Chicago Public Schools teachers to try to recruit student volunteers for her reelection campaign. In a Thursday news conference, Lightfoot stated she was unaware of the effort until a media inquiry about it was made on Wednesday. She said reaching out to CPS […]
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
West suburban OB-GYN accused of performing exams drunk, lawsuits filed
A suburban OB-GYN has been named in multiple lawsuits and accused of performing exams on women while drunk.
'Enough is enough': Chicago area doctors call for Illinois lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
Doctors in Chicago are pushing for the ban on assault weapons.
wjol.com
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
CHA receives 50 new vouchers from HUD to support residents with disabilities
The Chicago Housing Authority has received more than $725,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide 50 new vouchers for families that include non-elderly persons with disabilities. The recent award is part of a $24.7 million allotment from HUD that is being distributed among 98...
Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators
Chicago-based Peoples Gas has filed a request with Illinois regulators to restructure how costs are recovered from its customers for infrastructure projects. According to a release from Peoples gas, the filing is not expected to ... Read More » The post Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more
ComEd recently announced three new assistance programs that will raise awareness of available options, offer monthly credits and distribute donations from company staff. These will take the form of the Catch Up and Save program, ... Read More » The post ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Experts Brace for Potential Surge of New Variant
Will the new XBB.1.5 variant continue rising in the Chicago area?. Experts weigh in on what the Midwest can expect with the highly-contagious strain already making up a majority of cases in the Northeast. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Will XBB.1.5...
Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry
CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
Comments / 0