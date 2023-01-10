ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision

The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
FOREST PARK, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
Daily Energy Insider

Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators

Chicago-based Peoples Gas has filed a request with Illinois regulators to restructure how costs are recovered from its customers for infrastructure projects. According to a release from Peoples gas, the filing is not expected to ... Read More » The post Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more

ComEd recently announced three new assistance programs that will raise awareness of available options, offer monthly credits and distribute donations from company staff. These will take the form of the Catch Up and Save program, ... Read More » The post ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy