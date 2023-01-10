Read full article on original website
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge
Drive up Bath Street or along West Ortega Street and you'll find roadways coated in mud from Monday's torrential rains. The post Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Bakersfield Channel
Helicopter rescue takes place as Ventura River floods
VENTURA, Calif. (KERO) — The Ventura County Fire Department used helicopters to rescue people stranded by floodwaters on an island in the Ventura River. A spokesperson said at least one person had to stay on the island overnight before a rescue could be attempted. No injuries were reported. The...
A levee in Oceano broke Monday night causing flooding and displacing residents
On a day where roads turned into rivers, sandbags were no match for the floodwaters on the Central Coast.
Evacuation warning expanded in Oceano ahead of next storm
An evacuation warning has been issued for nearly all of Oceano west of Highway 1 amid ongoing flood concerns.
Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta
Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Walls Park is closed until further notice to repair a sinkhole that formed following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days. The post Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
Evacuation warning for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Levee extended due to flood risk
Area residents should be prepared to leave as additional storms hit SLO County, officials said.
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
Update: Currently one area under evacuation order in SLO County
There is currently one area under evacuation order and one area under evacuation warning in San Luis Obispo County as of Wednesday according to county officials.
