Santa Ynez, CA

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Post Storm Nature Views

Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Helicopter rescue takes place as Ventura River floods

VENTURA, Calif. (KERO) — The Ventura County Fire Department used helicopters to rescue people stranded by floodwaters on an island in the Ventura River. A spokesperson said at least one person had to stay on the island overnight before a rescue could be attempted. No injuries were reported. The...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

