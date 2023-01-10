‘Enough is enough.’ California Legislative Women’s Caucus demands UFC’s Dana White be fired

Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
FOX Sports
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defense' for slapping wife
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve. “There are no excuses for it,” he said. "It's something I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jimmy Smith: Dana White needs to face real punishment, or something’s wrong with the system
Earlier today, UFC President Dana White addressed his controversial domestic incident at the UFC Vegas 67 media day. Similar to his initial statement, White took full responsibility for the slap, and he requested that no one defend his actions. There was also an update on White’s punishment. Many have called...
Sporting News
Dana White status as UFC President: Tracking latest rumors, news following slap incident with wife
Outside of coverage from media outlets, there hasn’t been much pushback from major platforms against UFC President Dana White following a physical altercation with his wife in December. That is, until now. In a letter released to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called for...
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
Calif. legislators demand Endeavor's Ari Emanuel remove Dana White as UFC president
The California Women's Caucus, called out Ari Emanuel for his silence on UFC head Dana White after a video of him slapping his wife went viral, calling on White's immediate removal.
Yardbarker
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and...
intheknow.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UFC's Dana White says criticism for physical altercation with wife '100% warranted'
Dana White said Wednesday that no one should defend his actions after he was caught on camera slapping his wife on New Year's Eve in Mexico.
