ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Enough is enough.’ California Legislative Women’s Caucus demands UFC’s Dana White be fired

By Andrew Sheeler
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
FOX Sports

UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defense' for slapping wife

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve. “There are no excuses for it,” he said. "It's something I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
Yardbarker

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and...
intheknow.com

UFC fighter turned food critic has TikTokers crying over pizzeria review

Once a UFC fighter, now a viral food critic, Keith Lee is changing lives with his authentic food reviews on TikTok. Lee is based in Las Vegas and makes a consistent effort to review local businesses in the area. Millions of people tune in to nearly each one of his food reviews, in which he sits in a “Paw Patrol” chair, looks straight into the camera and delivers his takes in a calm monotone. Yet, his most recent video shattered his viewership records, amassing over 32 million in just under 10 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

UFC Vegas 67: Umar Nurmagomedov is the fighter to watch

Umar Nurmagomedov looks to kick off the new year with a still-undefeated record. Currently ranked No. 11, Umar Nurmagomedov will put his undefeated record on the line at UFC Vegas 67 against Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov, who is the older brother of newly crowned Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov and cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, will take his 15-0 record into Las Vegas Saturday night and look to leave with it intact.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy