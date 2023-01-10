‘Enough is enough.’ California Legislative Women’s Caucus demands UFC’s Dana White be fired

Once a UFC fighter, now a viral food critic, Keith Lee is changing lives with his authentic food reviews on TikTok. Lee is based in Las Vegas and makes a consistent effort to review local businesses in the area. Millions of people tune in to nearly each one of his food reviews, in which he sits in a “Paw Patrol” chair, looks straight into the camera and delivers his takes in a calm monotone. Yet, his most recent video shattered his viewership records, amassing over 32 million in just under 10 days.

