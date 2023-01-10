ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
golobos.com

Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Paula Reus three-pointer gave New Mexico a 5-4 lead 2:33 into Wednesday’s game against Nevada and from there the Lobos never looked back, using a 19-5 run from that point for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. Five Lobos...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Investigating Crash At Grand Canyon And Pajarito

Los Alamos Police Department is investigating a two vehicle crash at Grand Canyon and Pajarito Wednesday morning. Los Alamos Fire Department transported one person to Los Alamos Medical Center for minor injuries. LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris asks that drivers use caution in the area. Photo Courtesy LAPD.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos back in the win column

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following two straight losses, the Lobo men’s basketball team turned things around against Oral Roberts on Monday. Multiple players had solid performances for UNM, including forward Josiah Allick who had his second double-double in four games. “It’s the way my mom raised me and every time I put myself in anything, you […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
