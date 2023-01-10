Read full article on original website
Related
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Time Out Global
This is where to travel in 2023, according to the New York Times
Looking to book a big trip this year but can't decide where to go? Well, this is worth a gander: the experts over at the New York Times have released their annual 52 Places to Go list for 2023. This year’s edition focuses on the question of why we travel,...
Thursday briefing: How disease, famine, and gang warfare brought Haiti to its knees
Good morning. Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the country without a single elected government official. Disastrous though that state of affairs is, in one sense it is nothing more than a symbol: since the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the Caribbean country has been in a state of electoral and constitutional turmoil. It now faces a set of intersecting catastrophes that are arguably unmatched by any in its history: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages, and economic collapse. And there appears to be no end in sight.
The best passports for international travel in 2023 were just released. These are the top ones you can buy.
8 countries ranked in the top 50 global passports this year allow foreigners to buy so-called "golden passports" in exchange for local investments.
Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants
Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan.
Yellen leads new U.S.-Africa policy with trip to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa during the next two weeks, as the United States aims to strengthen ties with a continent that has been the focus of Chinese trade and investment for years.
Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
BELFAST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland Minister said on Thursday that he would take time to decide whether to call fresh elections as talks continue between London and Brussels on revising post-Brexit trade rules for the region.
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Comments / 0