ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: How disease, famine, and gang warfare brought Haiti to its knees

Good morning. Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the country without a single elected government official. Disastrous though that state of affairs is, in one sense it is nothing more than a symbol: since the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the Caribbean country has been in a state of electoral and constitutional turmoil. It now faces a set of intersecting catastrophes that are arguably unmatched by any in its history: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages, and economic collapse. And there appears to be no end in sight.
AFP

Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants

Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan. 
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy