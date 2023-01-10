Good morning. Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the country without a single elected government official. Disastrous though that state of affairs is, in one sense it is nothing more than a symbol: since the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the Caribbean country has been in a state of electoral and constitutional turmoil. It now faces a set of intersecting catastrophes that are arguably unmatched by any in its history: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages, and economic collapse. And there appears to be no end in sight.

