CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet Wednesday: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years. The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address, after lawmakers convened at the Capitol for the start of the legislative session. Justice said state legislative leadership told him to either to give up on trying to cut income tax or “make a big splash.” “And so here comes me cannonballing into the pool,” he said, to applause from some members of the...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO