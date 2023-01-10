Read full article on original website
WTAP
Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends on the night of January 15th
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment deadline is this Sunday night. Affordable Care Act insurance is meant for people who can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare, or Medicaid. To apply, go to healthcare.gov. If you need assistance, WV Navigator can help. It’s...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
Metro News
Governor proposes tax cut, and House Finance gets it moving right away
Gov. Jim Justice pitched his proposal for an income tax cut during his State of the State speech, and the House Finance Committee got it moving the very next day. A majority of House Finance Committee members voted to advance the tax proposal bill Thursday evening. The bill now goes to the full House, where support seems solid. Delegates have passed similar versions of the same concept in prior years.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVa education board lifts emergency for county system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
Gov. Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet Wednesday: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years. The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address, after lawmakers convened at the Capitol for the start of the legislative session. Justice said state legislative leadership told him to either to give up on trying to cut income tax or “make a big splash.” “And so here comes me cannonballing into the pool,” he said, to applause from some members of the...
ridgeviewnews.com
Gov. Justice delivers his 2023 West Virginia State of the State Address
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice presented his 2023 State of the State Address to the West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday evening. Here is the transcript of his speech in its entirety:. (Editor’s note: some grammatical errors may be present in this transcript. A fully edited version will be...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Deceptive Weight Loss Options
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution. Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers...
Metro News
Governor and senators come to the table on tax cut, but not to an agreement
A couple of weeks ago, Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate leaders weren’t in the same ballpark on changing the state’s tax code. Now they’re at least in the same room. That doesn’t mean the governor’s proposal for a 50 percent tax cut over three years is a slam dunk, but at least on Day 2 of the regular legislative session senators were willing to talk.
West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Reports Federal Encouragement
(TNS) — An Appalachian regional coalition formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub says it has cleared a significant hurdle toward making the hub a reality. The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia says the U.S. Department...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice paints rosy picture of progress in a state where major problems call out for more urgent action
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday evening touted West Virginia’s progress — announcements of thousands of new jobs, budget surpluses and a booming tourism industry — while proposing major tax cuts and listing a host of other policy challenges he hopes lawmakers will sort out. “These are just...
Lootpress
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
WTAP
Two bills relating to state land use by the Division of Natural Resources pass in West Virginia Senate
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate voted unanimously to pass two bills relating to the use of lands managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Senate Bill 161, authorizing the DNR to manage and dispose of property, would allow the director of the DNR to...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
