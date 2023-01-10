ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTRF- 7News

Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Governor proposes tax cut, and House Finance gets it moving right away

Gov. Jim Justice pitched his proposal for an income tax cut during his State of the State speech, and the House Finance Committee got it moving the very next day. A majority of House Finance Committee members voted to advance the tax proposal bill Thursday evening. The bill now goes to the full House, where support seems solid. Delegates have passed similar versions of the same concept in prior years.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVa education board lifts emergency for county system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Gov. Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet Wednesday: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years. The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address, after lawmakers convened at the Capitol for the start of the legislative session. Justice said state legislative leadership told him to either to give up on trying to cut income tax or “make a big splash.” “And so here comes me cannonballing into the pool,” he said, to applause from some members of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Gov. Justice delivers his 2023 West Virginia State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice presented his 2023 State of the State Address to the West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday evening. Here is the transcript of his speech in its entirety:. (Editor’s note: some grammatical errors may be present in this transcript. A fully edited version will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

Governor and senators come to the table on tax cut, but not to an agreement

A couple of weeks ago, Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate leaders weren’t in the same ballpark on changing the state’s tax code. Now they’re at least in the same room. That doesn’t mean the governor’s proposal for a 50 percent tax cut over three years is a slam dunk, but at least on Day 2 of the regular legislative session senators were willing to talk.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Reports Federal Encouragement

(TNS) — An Appalachian regional coalition formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub says it has cleared a significant hurdle toward making the hub a reality. The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia says the U.S. Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV

