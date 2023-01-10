ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTBS

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles

If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WATE

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
MISSOURI STATE
CW33

Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?

Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It's no secret that Chicago is one of the most beloved cities in the country. But in such a massive place, much can fly under the radar. So we're honing in on one neighborhood that we believe exemplifies everything that makes Chicago great: Rogers Park.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy