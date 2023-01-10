ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

americanmilitarynews.com

WNBA’s Griner given same award Army Ranger Pat Tillman received

Brittney Griner, WNBA star who captured headlines following her arrest and sentence of 9 years in a Russian prison for possession of cannabis oil in 2022, was awarded “Arizonian of the Year,” an honor that was previously awarded to Pat Tillman, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back who left his NFL dreams to join the Army, becoming a war hero in the process.
New York Post

Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment

Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.  The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Hoops Rumors

League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals massive Georgia-Ohio State referee mistake

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff title on Monday night when they blasted the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to secure their second-straight national championship. It was a dominant performance, but Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban thinks that a blown call in the semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes might have been the only reason the Bulldogs were in Monday’s title game in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
iheart.com

SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!

The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
Golf.com

The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher

There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
