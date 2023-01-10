Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
WNBA’s Griner given same award Army Ranger Pat Tillman received
Brittney Griner, WNBA star who captured headlines following her arrest and sentence of 9 years in a Russian prison for possession of cannabis oil in 2022, was awarded “Arizonian of the Year,” an honor that was previously awarded to Pat Tillman, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back who left his NFL dreams to join the Army, becoming a war hero in the process.
Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment
Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station. The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency' on way to class
Cadet Hunter Brown, a lineman on the Air Force Falcons' football team, died from a "medical emergency" on his way to class on Monday. He was 21.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team
Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Olivia Dunne Shows Off Impressive Flexibility in Latest TikTok
The LSU gymnastics team kicked off its season last Friday, Jan. 6.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reveals massive Georgia-Ohio State referee mistake
The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff title on Monday night when they blasted the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to secure their second-straight national championship. It was a dominant performance, but Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban thinks that a blown call in the semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes might have been the only reason the Bulldogs were in Monday’s title game in the first place.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
iheart.com
SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!
The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TX HS Football Coach Placed on Leave After “Harsh” Pushup Punishment
A high school coach from the Rcokwall Independent School District has been placed on leave! A pushup punishment may have gone too far. According to a letter that was sent to the parents of the players, several of the athletes were sent to the hospital with "some" being hospitalized. As...
NFL Offensive Coordinator Officially Departs For College Job
It was reported in December that Liam Coen would leave the Rams to return to Kentucky. On Tuesday, the Wildcats confirmed the move. Coen led Kentucky's offense and quarterback room in 2021. He left the program to become the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2022. In an official statement, ...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner
Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64. The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university. "Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic ...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
The Spun
