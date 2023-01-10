ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One grazed by bullet in Leonard Avenue apartment shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival shortly after 4 p.m., police made contact with a "nosey neighbor" who told police she was outside and saw two black males, wearing all black, shooting at each other near the 200 block of Cone Street. The witness told police that she believes that while the shooting occurred, her head was grazed by a bullet.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases

ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday

Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
PELHAM, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek stalking suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 15-year-old suspected of armed robbery turns himself in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old suspected of an armed robbery has turned himself in to police, according to the Albany Police Department. After posting the suspect’s photo to be identified, police say they received multiple calls identifying the 15-year-old. One caller told police that he already went to the Law Enforcement Center to turn himself in.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4

ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday

Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

PELHAM, GA
southgatv.com

PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

New police department opens in Thomasville

A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA

