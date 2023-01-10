Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia...
wfxl.com
One grazed by bullet in Leonard Avenue apartment shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival shortly after 4 p.m., police made contact with a "nosey neighbor" who told police she was outside and saw two black males, wearing all black, shooting at each other near the 200 block of Cone Street. The witness told police that she believes that while the shooting occurred, her head was grazed by a bullet.
Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
wfxl.com
GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday
Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
Albany police seek stalking suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
WALB 10
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for stalking. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it. Anyone...
WALB 10
APD: 15-year-old suspected of armed robbery turns himself in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old suspected of an armed robbery has turned himself in to police, according to the Albany Police Department. After posting the suspect’s photo to be identified, police say they received multiple calls identifying the 15-year-old. One caller told police that he already went to the Law Enforcement Center to turn himself in.
southgatv.com
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify teen wanted for stealing a vehicle
Albany police need help to identify a teen wanted for stealing a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
wfxl.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday
Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
southgatv.com
GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation
Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
wfxl.com
New police department opens in Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0