Frankfort, KY

While cashing winning scratch-off, Frankfort man purchases lottery ticket worth $225K

By Jackie Starkey
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A Frankfort man fulfilled a longtime dream this week after winning $225,000 playing Kentucky Lottery’s Cash Ball 225.

The man and his wife, who wish to remain anonymous, according to the lottery, visited Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort Saturday to cash a winning scratch-off and purchased five Cash Ball 225 tickets.

The next morning, they discovered one of the tickets matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball in the Jan. 7 drawing to win the game’s big prize.

“I always dreamed of doing this,” the man said, according to a Tuesday Kentucky Lottery release.

The Circle K earns a $2,250 bonus for selling the ticket.

The man had a hard time believing his luck when he checked his tickets, he told the lottery, and ended up waking up his wife with the news.

“I was in a dead sleep and thought something bad happened when he told me we had won $225,000,” the wife told lottery officials. “I’m not a morning person but I sat up in bed real fast. He handed me the ticket and said, ‘You’ve got to look at this.’”

The odds of winning top prize in Cash Ball 225 are 1 in 1,309,000, according to Kentucky Lottery.

After claiming their winnings at lottery headquarters in Louisville, the couple walked away with a check for $160,878.57 after taxes.

The couple told lottery officials they were retired, but were working part-time and the lottery earnings would allow them to enjoy time with family instead. The winners plan to pay off their mortgage and live debt-free, the lottery release said.

They won’t stop playing the lottery, however.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t have a ticket. I’m not going to quit now,” the man told lottery officials.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

