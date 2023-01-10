Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives Mike McCarthy vote of confidence ahead of NFL playoffs
Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jerry Jones shot down the notion that McCarthy’s job could be impacted by a loss to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'
With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Did Davante Adams instagram story hint at Aaron Rodgers future?
Former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, thanking them for having a positive influence on his career. It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are still in close contact with Davante Adams. Adams, for one, is Rodgers favorite career target, while Cobb is the quarterback’s best friend. It makes sense that they would talk about big issues, like the looming question in Rodgers future.
Report: NFL Team Requested To Interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoffs. But one of their top coaches could be fielding calls from a potential new employer before or afterwards. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Panthers have requested ...
Look: Jerry Jones' Comments On Tom Brady Are Going Viral
Tom Brady may be 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones isn't overly concerned with that going into Wild Card Weekend. During a radio appearance leading up to the game, Jones admitted that while Brady is certainly "a factor" Dallas' defense can play well enough for the Bucs to "get ...
Russell Wilson: Cowboys' Dan Quinn an 'Amazing Soul,' Touts Payton & Harbaugh
Russell Wilson is touting Dan Quinn as an "amazing soul'' as the Denver Broncos QB offers his thoughts on the team's search for a head coach. "Dan Quinn, I know him personally,'' Wilson said, via the Denver Gazette. "He's an amazing coach ... an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader."
Jerry Jones: McCarthy safe regardless of wild-card game's outcome
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said head coach Mike McCarthy's job won't be in jeopardy, no matter the outcome of Monday's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "No. That's it," Jones said told 105.3 The Fan when asked Tuesday whether a loss to the Bucs could impact McCarthy's status. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."
NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves
The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon
Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations as debate waged over whether or not the attention he was getting as ‘an NFL head coach in waiting’ had been earned. This season,...
Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'
Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42. This past Monday, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42, according to Rick Karle of WVTM. Galloway was an eighth-grade English teacher at a St. Louis, Miss. middle school. The school’s principal called for a welfare check at his apartment after he didn’t show up for work. Police checked the apartment, and they found that Galloway had passed away.
Lamar Jackson provides injury update ahead of playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted out an update on his injured knee just days ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the second week in a row. After playing each other in the Week 18 regular-season finale, the two AFC North rivals are set to face off in the Wild Card Round. In regards to the quarterback position, the Bengals are set with Joe Burrow, while there’s uncertainty surrounding the Ravens, as star Lamar Jackson had missed the previous five games due to a right knee injury.
NFL Wild Card Weekend betting trends and odds for every team, every game
NFL Wild Card Weekend is here and we have everything you need to bet on the game, right here in one spot. In this article, we’ll show you the betting odds for all six games, as well as some key betting trends that you should keep in mind. Let’s...
Recent Super Bowl history gives Cowboys fans hope amid Dak Prescott INT issue
Cowboys fans may rightly be concerned about Dak Prescott’s interception problem, but recent Super Bowl history proves it can be overcome. Dak Prescott led the NFL in interceptions during the 2022 regular season. Obviously, that’s not a good thing, but Cowboys fans can take heart as the playoffs get...
