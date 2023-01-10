Read full article on original website
Inslee open to changing state pursuit, zoning laws as 2023 legislative session begins
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he’s open to revising the state law concerning police pursuits and changing statewide zoning to allow for housing construction, in a wide-ranging interview with KOMO News Thursday. The governor was also non-committal on changing the vaccine mandate, and his political...
Washington State Ferry ridership increased slightly in 2022
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) saw a slight increase in 2022 in year-over-year ridership, which rose to roughly 73% of the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019. According to WSF, there were 17.4 million riders in 2022, up by about 100,000 or .5% from 2021. Ferries also saw more passengers (8.8 million) than vehicles (8.6 million) for the first time in two years, a pattern that was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tacoma businesses plagued by property crime receive a helping hand
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma is lending a hand to small businesses struggling with property damage by tapping funds from the state Department of Commerce, but the deadline to apply is coming up. The city has $500,000 available in grant funding and is making it available through a program called...
Landlords, tenants look for balance in new rules on rental housing
WASHINGTON — As the Washington State Legislature begins debating new bills around housing and rent, landlords and tenants are looking for help with either mounting costs or layers of regulation. Plenty of tenants are seeing rents rise faster than their wages, but some housing providers face challenges that can...
Adrian Diaz sworn in as Seattle's police chief
SEATTLE, Wash. — Adrian Diaz was sworn in as the city’s new police chief on Thursday. In September 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department. He has served as interim police chief since September 2020.
Puyallup man arrested for Christmas substation attacks to remain in federal detention
TACOMA, Wash — Jeremy Crahan, one of the two men charged with the Christmas Day attacks on power substations in Pierce County, will remain in federal detention. A U.S. District Court Judge in Tacoma made the ruling Tuesday afternoon during a detention hearing. Crahan a 40-year-old from Puyallup, is one of two defendants charged with the attacks on four substations in Pierce County near Spanaway, Graham and Kapowsin that knocked out power to thousands.
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
Off-duty officers to patrol Bellevue schools as district weighs security options
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District (BSD) is hiring off-duty police officers to provide security while district leaders decide the future of a program that would bring police officers back into schools. The district ordered school resource officers off their campuses in 2021, citing that "the presence of...
First 10 days of 2023 in California filled with weather warnings
CALIFORNIA — Beginning Jan 1, 2023, there was a weather pattern change in western Washington. It was noticeable. We went from ice, snow, and cold, to dry, mild and normal. Meanwhile, an endless onslaught of dramatic weather was introduced to the state of California. The jet-stream pointed a series...
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
Record number of whale sightings reported in Salish Sea last year
SEATTLE — There were a record number of whales spotted in the Washington state and British Columbia waters in 2022. The Orca Behavior Institute (OBI), which compiles sightings from whale watchers, said there were 1,221 unique sightings — a sighting of a specific group on a single day, which does not include repeats — of Bigg's killer whales in the Salish Sea in 2022. That total is 154 sightings higher than 2021's record and double the number of Bigg's sightings in 2017, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).
Landslide danger remains a concern near Bolt Creek fire burn scar due to heavy rain
INDEX, Wash. — Many areas in western Washington are under threat of landslides due to the heavy rain that's been dumping on the region Thursday. King and Snohomish county officials are warning residents to be aware of the threat, especially for people living in historically slide prone areas. “The...
Travelers at Sea-Tac airport share frustration over flight delays
After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday morning it was grounding flights nationwide because of a system outage, thousands of flights were impacted. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, there have been some delays. FlightAware, an online tracker, showed more than 100 flights were impacted. While the airport wasn't hit as hard as other parts of the county, some travelers said they are frustrated with the continued disruptions.
Starbucks employees to return to Seattle headquarters 3 days a week
SEATTLE — Starbucks employees who work at the Seattle headquarters in SODO must work from the office at least three days a week starting at the end of this month. Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks, made the announcement in an e-mail to employees Wednesday. Starting Jan. 30...
REJECTED: Idaho vanity license plates that didn't make the cut
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Viewer discretion is advised. These are rejected vanity license plates, and some of the content might be offensive to some viewers.
40 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King's mission in Seattle: How to get involved
For the 40th consecutive year, Seattle and King County residents will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a rally, march and other workshops, beginning Sunday. This year’s theme of Seattle's MLK Day festivities is “40 Years Of Celebrating Dr. King's Mission.” Community organizers said his dream is very much alive, but there's still work to be done.
Strong Pacific storms increase risk for sneaker waves along Oregon, SW Washington coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several strong Pacific storms have whipped up waves along the Oregon and Southern Washington Coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves impacting from late Wednesday through Friday morning. Officials warn that sneaker waves can carry debris such as...
2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
As call volumes increase for the Tacoma Fire Department, firefighters hope for higher levy
TACOMA, Wash. — On Tuesday, Tacoma city officials stated that the Tacoma Fire Department crews were busy in 2022. A press release from the city stated that they responded to almost 50,000 calls and 80 percent of them were EMS calls (emergency medical service). “Tacoma residents and businesses pay...
Orca dies after beaching itself on Florida coast
PALM COAST, Florida — Officials in Florida are working to determine what caused an orca to beach itself, eventually dying. The 21-foot orca beached itself in Palm Coast, Florida early Wednesday morning. The Flager County sheriff's office had to close the beach after large crowds gathered to see the whale.
