SEATTLE — There were a record number of whales spotted in the Washington state and British Columbia waters in 2022. The Orca Behavior Institute (OBI), which compiles sightings from whale watchers, said there were 1,221 unique sightings — a sighting of a specific group on a single day, which does not include repeats — of Bigg's killer whales in the Salish Sea in 2022. That total is 154 sightings higher than 2021's record and double the number of Bigg's sightings in 2017, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO