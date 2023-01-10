ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Washington State Ferry ridership increased slightly in 2022

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) saw a slight increase in 2022 in year-over-year ridership, which rose to roughly 73% of the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019. According to WSF, there were 17.4 million riders in 2022, up by about 100,000 or .5% from 2021. Ferries also saw more passengers (8.8 million) than vehicles (8.6 million) for the first time in two years, a pattern that was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Tacoma businesses plagued by property crime receive a helping hand

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma is lending a hand to small businesses struggling with property damage by tapping funds from the state Department of Commerce, but the deadline to apply is coming up. The city has $500,000 available in grant funding and is making it available through a program called...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Landlords, tenants look for balance in new rules on rental housing

WASHINGTON — As the Washington State Legislature begins debating new bills around housing and rent, landlords and tenants are looking for help with either mounting costs or layers of regulation. Plenty of tenants are seeing rents rise faster than their wages, but some housing providers face challenges that can...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Adrian Diaz sworn in as Seattle's police chief

SEATTLE, Wash. — Adrian Diaz was sworn in as the city’s new police chief on Thursday. In September 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department. He has served as interim police chief since September 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Puyallup man arrested for Christmas substation attacks to remain in federal detention

TACOMA, Wash — Jeremy Crahan, one of the two men charged with the Christmas Day attacks on power substations in Pierce County, will remain in federal detention. A U.S. District Court Judge in Tacoma made the ruling Tuesday afternoon during a detention hearing. Crahan a 40-year-old from Puyallup, is one of two defendants charged with the attacks on four substations in Pierce County near Spanaway, Graham and Kapowsin that knocked out power to thousands.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

First 10 days of 2023 in California filled with weather warnings

CALIFORNIA — Beginning Jan 1, 2023, there was a weather pattern change in western Washington. It was noticeable. We went from ice, snow, and cold, to dry, mild and normal. Meanwhile, an endless onslaught of dramatic weather was introduced to the state of California. The jet-stream pointed a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOMO News

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Record number of whale sightings reported in Salish Sea last year

SEATTLE — There were a record number of whales spotted in the Washington state and British Columbia waters in 2022. The Orca Behavior Institute (OBI), which compiles sightings from whale watchers, said there were 1,221 unique sightings — a sighting of a specific group on a single day, which does not include repeats — of Bigg's killer whales in the Salish Sea in 2022. That total is 154 sightings higher than 2021's record and double the number of Bigg's sightings in 2017, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Travelers at Sea-Tac airport share frustration over flight delays

After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday morning it was grounding flights nationwide because of a system outage, thousands of flights were impacted. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, there have been some delays. FlightAware, an online tracker, showed more than 100 flights were impacted. While the airport wasn't hit as hard as other parts of the county, some travelers said they are frustrated with the continued disruptions.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks employees to return to Seattle headquarters 3 days a week

SEATTLE — Starbucks employees who work at the Seattle headquarters in SODO must work from the office at least three days a week starting at the end of this month. Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks, made the announcement in an e-mail to employees Wednesday. Starting Jan. 30...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

Orca dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

PALM COAST, Florida — Officials in Florida are working to determine what caused an orca to beach itself, eventually dying. The 21-foot orca beached itself in Palm Coast, Florida early Wednesday morning. The Flager County sheriff's office had to close the beach after large crowds gathered to see the whale.
PALM COAST, FL

