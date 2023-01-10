ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2022-23 Alpine skiing season, including races on the World Cup. Coverage began with the traditional season-opening stop in Soelden, Austria. The first of four stops in the U.S. — the most in 26 years — was Thanksgiving weekend with...
COLORADO STATE
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
Porterville Recorder

Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5),...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova

Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
tennisuptodate.com

Daria Kasatkina battles past Petra Kvitova to advance to Adelaide 2 semifinals

World No.8 Daria Kasatkina was forced to produce some of her best tennis on Thursday at the Adelaide International II, fighting past Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals. Kasatkina was efficient in her 6-3 7-6(3) victory over the two-time Grand Slam champion, relying on her consistent placement to wear out the former World No.2. Furthermore, Kasatkina applied pressure to a weak second serve by her opponent, winning 8 out of 9 of those points as she escaped with the opening set.

