World No.8 Daria Kasatkina was forced to produce some of her best tennis on Thursday at the Adelaide International II, fighting past Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals. Kasatkina was efficient in her 6-3 7-6(3) victory over the two-time Grand Slam champion, relying on her consistent placement to wear out the former World No.2. Furthermore, Kasatkina applied pressure to a weak second serve by her opponent, winning 8 out of 9 of those points as she escaped with the opening set.

22 HOURS AGO