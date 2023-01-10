We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO