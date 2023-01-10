Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
‘Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience’ in Boston until April
“Beauty and the Beast” fans can be enchanted with a cocktail experience in Boston. The event is described as “an immersive cocktail adventure” that is based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale. It lasts 90-minutes and is “an escape room, a theatre show and an adventure all blended into one really fun experience,” the website states.
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
tmpresale.com
Brandon Rogers in Somerville, MA May 24th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The Brandon Rogers presale code that so many been asking for is available now:. Everybody with a presale information will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to Brandon Rogers’s show in Somerville during the presale you might not be able...
Sam Smith 2023 tour: Where to buy tickets to Boston, other concert locations
Sam Smith’s new album “Gloria” is dropping on January 27 and what better way to celebrate a new album than a huge international tour?. The U.S. leg of “Gloria The Tour” will start in late July. The presale has already started and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13. If you missed out on the presale and don’t want to wait for the general sale you can shop around now on reliable resale ticket vendors like VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek. Pop star Jessie Reyez will open for Sam Smith on the tour.
hot969boston.com
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!
We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
Ben Affleck serves up orders at local Dunkin’ restaurant
MEDFORD, Mass. — Hollywood star and Cambridge native Ben Affleck was spotted serving up orders at a Dunkin’ restaurant on Tuesday. Lisa Mackay was pulling through the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ in Medford when she was greeted by Affleck, who had her coffee order in hand. Mackay...
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
country1025.com
8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022
Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square
Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
NECN
New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Boston South Boston in Boston, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Courtyard Boston South Boston, a 164-key select-service hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hospitality Trust. Courtyard Boston South Boston opened in 2005 under the Courtyard by Marriott brand, one of the most prominent select-service brands...
South Shore man to pay for his kids’ education after winning $1M on scratch ticket
Marshfield, Mass. — A South Shore resident plans to pay for his kids’ education after he recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket that he bought while stopping to get gas. Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, opted to receive his “100X The Money” instant ticket game prize...
leominsterchamp.com
Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home
LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
waghostwriter.com
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast
The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
WHAV
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in Massachusetts
A fun and flavorful new fast-casual restaurant recently held the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. Bam Bam Chicken, a new fast-casual restaurant in Malden, recently celebrated its grand opening event this month, according to local reports.
What happened to missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe? Here’s what we know
It wasn’t unusual for Ana Walshe to fly to Washington, D.C. for work from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The 39-year-old mother of three works as an executive at a property management company in D.C. during the week, and goes home on weekends to New England from her D.C. city townhouse to spend time with her family — her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, and their three children, ages 2 to 6 years old.
MassLive.com
