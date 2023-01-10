ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience’ in Boston until April

“Beauty and the Beast” fans can be enchanted with a cocktail experience in Boston. The event is described as “an immersive cocktail adventure” that is based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale. It lasts 90-minutes and is “an escape room, a theatre show and an adventure all blended into one really fun experience,” the website states.
Brandon Rogers in Somerville, MA May 24th, 2023 – pre-sale password

The Brandon Rogers presale code that so many been asking for is available now:. Everybody with a presale information will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to Brandon Rogers’s show in Somerville during the presale you might not be able...
Sam Smith 2023 tour: Where to buy tickets to Boston, other concert locations

Sam Smith’s new album “Gloria” is dropping on January 27 and what better way to celebrate a new album than a huge international tour?. The U.S. leg of “Gloria The Tour” will start in late July. The presale has already started and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13. If you missed out on the presale and don’t want to wait for the general sale you can shop around now on reliable resale ticket vendors like VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek. Pop star Jessie Reyez will open for Sam Smith on the tour.
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022

Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square

Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
Courtyard Boston South Boston in Boston, Massachusetts Sold

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Courtyard Boston South Boston, a 164-key select-service hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hospitality Trust. Courtyard Boston South Boston opened in 2005 under the Courtyard by Marriott brand, one of the most prominent select-service brands...
Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home

LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
What happened to missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe? Here’s what we know

It wasn’t unusual for Ana Walshe to fly to Washington, D.C. for work from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The 39-year-old mother of three works as an executive at a property management company in D.C. during the week, and goes home on weekends to New England from her D.C. city townhouse to spend time with her family — her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, and their three children, ages 2 to 6 years old.
