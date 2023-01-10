ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest

Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Search on for suspect in vehicle theft

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday. The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard. It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.
FORT MYERS, FL
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
4 people suspected of crimes at multiple Lee County Walgreens locations

Deputies are looking for four people suspected of crimes at Walgreens locations throughout Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are three men and a woman. If you recognize them, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects

On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.
FORT MYERS, FL
CPAP machine taken during burglary in North Fort Myers

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a burglary in progress on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers on Monday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, security cameras alerted the homeowner somebody was inside her carport. The video shows the suspect, John Gould, 45,...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

