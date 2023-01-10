Read full article on original website
2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest
Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Estero man faces charges for tampering with evidence after shooting
An Estero man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he tampered with evidence in a New Year’s Day shooting that seriously injured a man at a Waffle House in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Earl Peart, 22, faces a charge of tampering with evidence...
Search on for suspect in vehicle theft
Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday. The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard. It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Collier County
Collier County Deputies arrested a 20-year-old for possession of illegal drugs Monday. According to deputies they were patrolling the area when they observed a car going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Man suspected of using stolen bank card minutes after Fort Myers vehicle burglary
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of using a bank card stolen just minutes beforehand during a vehicle burglary in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a victim’s vehicle was burglarized while parked outside the Dollar General at 3995 Fowler St. on Saturday, between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Man stole pickup truck from used car dealership in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man stole a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT from a used car dealership in North Fort Myers. Anthony Lopes was identified as the suspect, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The crime happened at Country Club Motors, located at 14030 N Cleveland Avenue,...
4 people suspected of crimes at multiple Lee County Walgreens locations
Deputies are looking for four people suspected of crimes at Walgreens locations throughout Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are three men and a woman. If you recognize them, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects
On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.
Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers which are endangered birds native to Florida.
Human remains found in Ft. Myers Beach mangroves are Hurricane Ian victim, sheriff says
LCSO, Cape PD conducting joint investigation on I-75
Human remains found on Fort Myers Beach aren’t from the man missing since Hurricane Ian
CPAP machine taken during burglary in North Fort Myers
Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a burglary in progress on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers on Monday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, security cameras alerted the homeowner somebody was inside her carport. The video shows the suspect, John Gould, 45,...
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian
