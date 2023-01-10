ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online — Winter season premiere date and time

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URjUY_0k9okMM700

Love Island UK fans are in for a treat in 2023 as the reality TV phenomenon is returning even earlier this year.

Love Island UK 2023 details

Love Island UK airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT on Sundays through Fridays on ITV2. It's also available to stream via ITV X (formerly known as ITV Hub), It is expected to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this month.
U.S. — Watch on Hulu
U.K. — Watch on ITV2 or ITV X
Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The show will debut its second-ever winter season this month, and it’s sure to be the perfect remedy for Blue Monday. It may be pretty cold outside, but on Love Island, the drama and romance are guaranteed to be red hot.

Love Island’s sophomore winter iteration will move the proceedings away from Mallorca in Spain and over to a fresh villa in Cape Town, South Africa and that’s not the only thing that’s different. Radio and TV presenter Maya Jama will be stepping in as the new host and "love motivator" for the Islanders. And, it should go without saying, but there will be a new throng of impossibly-attractive singletons ready to mingle, couple up and then pie each off.

The good news is that the reality smash hit returns in less than a week away. Love Island UK 2023 premieres on Monday, January 16 , and will broadcast on ITV2 in its native U.K. (with a later U.S. air date on Hulu expected to follow). The 2023 winter season is expected to run through February, and you won’t want to miss a single moment.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for the scoop on how to watch the latest season of Love Island UK, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch Love Island UK 2023 from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 for free

Love Island UK 2023 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 at 9 p.m. and also streams on the ITV X . You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN . Read on and we'll explain how to watch Love Island UK 2023.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0k9okMM700

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0k9okMM700

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hulu has long been Love Island UK's home in the States, and it's unlikely that will change in 2023. There aren't yet any confirmed details on when Love Island 2023 UK will land on U.S. soil, but typically episodes come a couple of weeks after they've aired in the U.K. We don't expect that release schedule to change for this winter season.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0k9okMM700

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you would expect, watching the Love Island UK 2023 in the U.K. is fairly straight-forward. It broadcasts nightly on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV X . The season premieres next Monday (January 16) at 9 p.m. GMT.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0k9okMM700

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will be able to watch Love Island UK via on-demand service 9Now . New episodes will drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST from Wednesday, January 18.

Even better, every single previous season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia are currently available to watch on 9Now. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

Can you watch Love Island UK 2023 in Canada?

Sadly, the answer appears to not be as straightforward as we'd like. We cannot find any proof that any Canadian networks or services will be streaming Love Island 2023's winter season live. We will update this story if and when we learn of a Canadian streaming option.

That means anyone traveling to the great white north should take this opportunity to use a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN , to log into their preferred services from back home.

Love Island UK 2023 cast

  • Anna-May Robey - 20, payroll administrator from Swansea
  • Haris Namani - 21, TV salesman from Doncaster
  • Kai Fagan - 24, science teacher from Manchester
  • Lana Jenkins - 25, makeup artist from Luton
  • Olivia Hawkins - 27, ring girl and actress from Brighton
  • Ron Hall - 25, financial advisor from Essex
  • Shaq Muhammad - 24, airport security officer from London
  • Tanyel Revan - 26, hair stylist from London
  • Will Young - 23, farmer from Buckinghamshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G7c3_0k9okMM700

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)

Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Decider.com

‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video

Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
TrustedReviews

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
CNET

2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Fire Country Renewed for Season 2; Top-Rated, Most-Watched New Series

Fire Country is certainly burning bright at CBS: The drama has snagged a Season 2 pickup, midway through its freshman run. Coming in hot, so to speak, Fire Country with its Oct. 7 debut delivered the largest audience (5.9 million total viewers) for any freshman series premiere this fall. Season-to-date, it boasts the largest audience of any freshman series (averaging 8 million weekly viewers with Live+7 playback), and it is also the highest-rated rookie (averaging a 0.7 demo rating). “It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” CBS...
Variety

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is First Peacock Original to Land on Nielsen Streaming Series Top 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

After premiering on Dec. 22, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” became Peacock’s first original project to make it onto Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings. According to data provided to NBCU by Nielsen and exclusively obtained by Variety, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is ranked in the No. 5 position in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period, during which it was available for four days. (Exact information about minutes watched during this period is not yet available.) As such, this also marks the young NBCU-owned streamer’s biggest ever series debut. That...
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Decider.com

Is ‘Plane’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new action thriller movie right at the start of the year, you may be in luck. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An, Plane is coming to theaters this week — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
nexttv.com

ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy