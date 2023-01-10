How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online — Winter season premiere date and time

Love Island UK fans are in for a treat in 2023 as the reality TV phenomenon is returning even earlier this year.

Love Island UK 2023 details

Love Island UK airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT on Sundays through Fridays on ITV2. It's also available to stream via ITV X (formerly known as ITV Hub), It is expected to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this month.

The show will debut its second-ever winter season this month, and it’s sure to be the perfect remedy for Blue Monday. It may be pretty cold outside, but on Love Island, the drama and romance are guaranteed to be red hot.

Love Island’s sophomore winter iteration will move the proceedings away from Mallorca in Spain and over to a fresh villa in Cape Town, South Africa and that’s not the only thing that’s different. Radio and TV presenter Maya Jama will be stepping in as the new host and "love motivator" for the Islanders. And, it should go without saying, but there will be a new throng of impossibly-attractive singletons ready to mingle, couple up and then pie each off.

The good news is that the reality smash hit returns in less than a week away. Love Island UK 2023 premieres on Monday, January 16 , and will broadcast on ITV2 in its native U.K. (with a later U.S. air date on Hulu expected to follow). The 2023 winter season is expected to run through February, and you won’t want to miss a single moment.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for the scoop on how to watch the latest season of Love Island UK, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch Love Island UK 2023 from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 for free

Love Island UK 2023 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 at 9 p.m. and also streams on the ITV X . You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN . Read on and we'll explain how to watch Love Island UK 2023.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US

Hulu has long been Love Island UK's home in the States, and it's unlikely that will change in 2023. There aren't yet any confirmed details on when Love Island 2023 UK will land on U.S. soil, but typically episodes come a couple of weeks after they've aired in the U.K. We don't expect that release schedule to change for this winter season.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the UK

As you would expect, watching the Love Island UK 2023 in the U.K. is fairly straight-forward. It broadcasts nightly on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV X . The season premieres next Monday (January 16) at 9 p.m. GMT.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch Love Island UK via on-demand service 9Now . New episodes will drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST from Wednesday, January 18.

Even better, every single previous season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia are currently available to watch on 9Now. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

Can you watch Love Island UK 2023 in Canada?

Sadly, the answer appears to not be as straightforward as we'd like. We cannot find any proof that any Canadian networks or services will be streaming Love Island 2023's winter season live. We will update this story if and when we learn of a Canadian streaming option.

That means anyone traveling to the great white north should take this opportunity to use a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN , to log into their preferred services from back home.

