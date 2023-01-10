ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
WARRENSBURG, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder

This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother

A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

$30 robbery is Crime of Week

The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.
wlds.com

Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death

Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested on gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The Sangamon County Sherrif's Office says at 5 p.m. on Friday, detectives obtained a search...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
GILLESPIE, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL

