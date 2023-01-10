Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
wmay.com
Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother
A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
foxillinois.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
wdbr.com
$30 robbery is Crime of Week
The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
WAND TV
Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested on gun and drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The Sangamon County Sherrif's Office says at 5 p.m. on Friday, detectives obtained a search...
WAND TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police still looking for community help after Feb. 2022 homicide
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the community’s help with any information about the February 12, 2022 homicide of Dylan L. Meserole. At the time, police said, that 20-year-old Meserole died from a gunshot wound. Police were called to the 1600 block of...
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
