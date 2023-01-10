ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Trooper Leaked Information To Drug Dealer: Reports

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zClHm_0k9ok01O00
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A veteran Maryland State Police trooper is facing federal charges for allegedly selling drugs, according to reports.

Federal officials announced that Cpl. Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges after he was caught in a sting operation allegedly tipping off a criminal in exchange for cash.

It is alleged that Riggs shared details of the agency’s investigation into the criminal's drug trafficking operation, including a tip that there was a tracker in the dealer’s vehicle and that a wiretap was planned.

According to reports, the wiretap was intended to determine who was the mole within the team of investigators.

Specifically, Riggs was reportedly charged with:

  • Use of interstate facilities to commit bribery;
  • Aiding and abetting drug distribution;
  • Conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Riggs has since been suspended without pay as the investigation into his actions continues. WUSA reported that he is being held without bond pending his next hearing on Friday, Jan. 13.

Comments / 55

The Great Londini
2d ago

The Whole State Police of Maryland are Crooked Cops. Maryland is worst state. Bad cops constantly arresting good cops and making them loose their jobs. I'm always reading bullshit of the Maryland cops arresting cops for being in uniform and carrying their firearms home. it is never ending how these Maryland cops enjoy ruining good cops lives. Now I see why, they are criminals themselves. They keep arresting unsuspecting good cops so they can continue thier criminal activities. Maryland cops need to be cleaned out by Federal Justice Department and put them under Federal Review.

Reply(4)
8
Jahiem Eugene
2d ago

It doesn't surprise me. it says in the Bible for the love of money is the root of all evil

Reply(1)
28
Tom Wallace
1d ago

Might be a step forward. Police did not try to cover up his crimes and I do not believe the arresting officers have been threatened or ostracized. That is progress.

Reply
3
