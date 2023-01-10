Maryland State Police Trooper Leaked Information To Drug Dealer: Reports

Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A veteran Maryland State Police trooper is facing federal charges for allegedly selling drugs, according to reports.

Federal officials announced that Cpl. Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges after he was caught in a sting operation allegedly tipping off a criminal in exchange for cash.

It is alleged that Riggs shared details of the agency’s investigation into the criminal's drug trafficking operation, including a tip that there was a tracker in the dealer’s vehicle and that a wiretap was planned.

According to reports, the wiretap was intended to determine who was the mole within the team of investigators.

Specifically, Riggs was reportedly charged with:

Use of interstate facilities to commit bribery;

Aiding and abetting drug distribution;

Conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Riggs has since been suspended without pay as the investigation into his actions continues. WUSA reported that he is being held without bond pending his next hearing on Friday, Jan. 13.

