Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Monthly With No String Attached For 2 Years – See Who Is Eligible
Americans in Virginia city are set to receive a $500 payment every month with no strings attached for two years. Alexandria, Virginia, is giving away no string-attached money as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. However, only 170 recipients will be lucky to be selected for the initiative and can use the money on whatever they want, there are no restrictions. Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We provide financial support to people and families so they can make decisions on how to best fulfill their daily needs.”
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Virginia has a plan to help healthcare workers feel more supported and valued
Virginia is the first state in the country to implement a statewide initiative to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers.
Virginia sees biggest health insurance price drop in the country
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.
royalexaminer.com
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
Virginia experts say a new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
Virginia Democrats push for new slate of tenant protections
The Virginia House of Delegates is set to consider a slate of new tenant protections in the first full day of the 2023 session.
Augusta Free Press
Rural hospitals in Virginia in dire need of financial, workforce support
Virginia hospitals serving rural communities continue to face significant financial and workforce challenges. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has released its 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report showing geographically isolated communities like Danville and Martinsville as well as Rockbridge County have a population that tends to be older, sicker, poorer, and of lower socioeconomic means who heavily rely on Medicaid or Medicare, government programs that reimburse below the cost of providing care.
Thousands expected to lose emergency SNAP food benefits, Medicaid coverage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Soon thousands of households in Alexandria will be feeling the effects of change as people who were receiving temporarily increased food benefits will not any longer. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, many people received SNAP food assistance through temporarily increased food benefits, and anyone without...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County gets solar power plans back on track after contract hiccups
More than three years into a groundbreaking agreement, this spring should bring solar power to one of Fairfax County’s facilities for the first time ever. The county had 30 sites lined up for solar panels under a power purchase agreement (PPA) initiative that was touted the biggest ever undertaken by a Virginia locality when it was announced in December 2019.
Virginia legislator proposes state minimum wage for children
A new proposal to the General Assembly would establish a state minimum wage for children, who have otherwise been excluded from the past years' increases.
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
WUSA
Transit workers strike in Virginia after being stripped of health benefits
Drivers, mechanics, and the rest of the key pieces of the public transportation system walked out. They said they won't work until the contractor meets their demands.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Stuff the Bus Returns This Weekend — “The buses are fueled and ready to roll as…the county’s post-holiday food drive, now in its 12th year…hits the road in the fight against hunger in Fairfax County. Beginning on January 14 and continuing weekly through February 18, Fastran busses will visit local grocery stores to collect nonperishable food donations for area food pantries.” [Neighborhood and Community Services]
cardinalnews.org
How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales
This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
thecentersquare.com
Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
United States Postal Service to hold job fairs in Maryland, Virginia
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a handful of job fairs in the coming days near the DMV area. The job fairs will allow those interested to interview for various job opportunities from letter carriers and window clerks to management and communication positions. "Accepting...
popville.com
“Apartment building refusing to return security deposit”
I am curious if any readers have also had a bad experience with 7th Flats, the apartment building in Shaw. I moved out this summer and they have yet to give me my security deposit back despite regular communication from me. When I came in person to ask about it...
Comments / 1