The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
Look: Footage From Stetson Bennett's Cane's Shift Goes Viral
Usually when a quarterback wins a national championship they celebrate with a party or a well-deserved vacation. For Georgia's Stetson Bennett, the celebration was a little bit different. Bennett, fresh off his MVP win over the TCU Horned Frogs, apparently partnered with the fast food chain Raising ...
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time
Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night. It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he ...
Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Offensive Coordinator Decision
Mere hours after dismissing Brandon Streeter as their offensive coordinator, the Clemson Tigers have a new one. He just so happens to be one of the best in college football. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson are set to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to fill the role. Riley ...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Clemson Fans Praising Dabo Swinney's Latest Hire
Clemson is reportedly making a major coaching change. The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and they have a decorated replacement in sight. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Fans praised head ...
Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator
When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
Nick Saban votes Alabama No. 2 to Georgia in last coaches poll of the 2022 season
Alabama coach Nick Saban is consistent. Saban spent the days before the College Football Playoff field was announced campaigning for Alabama to be a part of the four-team field. And after Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 in Monday's national title game, Saban voted Alabama second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today coaches poll of the season.
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles
Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team
Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. ...
Stetson Bennett Missed Tuesday Morning's Press Conference
Stetson Bennett may have had a little bit too much fun after last night's National Championship win. Despite his scheduled appearance, the Georgia quarterback was not present for Tuesday morning's press conference. Bennett, the offensive MVP from last night's game, was replaced by sophomore tight ...
Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
