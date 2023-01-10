On Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. a Harrisburg man walked into the White County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with Sheriff Jordan Weiss in regards to having an active warrant out for his arrest. Brandon Lee Fromm told Weiss that he was there to turn himself in. The warrant stems from an arrest in 2017 for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fromm was booked in the White County Jail and is being held without bond.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO