KFVS12
Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas. According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer. The business owner told them he rented...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell County man accused of assaulting two women with knife, facing felony charges
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — A Caldwell County man is facing several charges, Kentucky State Police say, following a Monday evening domestic dispute. According to the KSP, 33-year-old Trever Tucker is accused of assaulting two women at a home in Dawson Springs. Troopers say they were called to assist Caldwell...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
wevv.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structural issues cause closure of bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County
SEDALIA, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County was found to be structurally unsound and will be closed until further notice. According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, inspectors determined the Little Cypress Branch Bridge should be closed to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Culvert work to cause occasional restrictions near Murray intersection
MURRAY, KY — Over the next 10 days — weather permitting — a crew will be replacing three drainage structures near an intersection just south of downtown Murray. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Harper Construction is replacing three drainage structures along South 4th Street near the Vine Street intersection.
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
wrul.com
Fromm Turns Himself In On White County Warrant
On Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. a Harrisburg man walked into the White County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with Sheriff Jordan Weiss in regards to having an active warrant out for his arrest. Brandon Lee Fromm told Weiss that he was there to turn himself in. The warrant stems from an arrest in 2017 for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fromm was booked in the White County Jail and is being held without bond.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in Greenville after semi hits utility pole
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Greenville Police Department are asking drivers to avoid East Main Cross in Greenville after a semi hit a utility pole. According to a Facebook post, that street is also known as Highway 176 and is closed from Court Street to Martin Street. Officials...
