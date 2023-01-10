Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Frontier, Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-13 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is also possible which will make roads slippery.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Boyd County. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Central Penobscot, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the early Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except around 8 inches on the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. Greatest amounts will be across higher terrain including the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-13 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota. * WHEN...Until 400 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to strong, training showers. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gayaugan (Kaan), Gagani, Finata and Mananana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1008 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Big Sur River near Big Sur. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Sur Village and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze to under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walking and traveling conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Friday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 15 inches, with higher amounts in the Saint John Valley and across the North Woods. Sleet accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 04:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, highest on southwest and west facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A widespread inch or two of snowfall will be expected tonight as rain transitions to snow across the area. Snow will transition to lake effect snow with a couple more inches expected on Friday across both the primary and secondary snow belts.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, sleet accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Windham POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN ACROSS EASTERN WINDHAM COUNTY VERMONT Pockets of freezing rain mixed with plain rain will impact eastern Windham County Vermont near the Connecticut River Valley. Temperatures are hovering near the freezing mark at some locations, and any untreated surfaces may become slippery due to light ice accumulations. Temperatures will continue to warm above freezing prior to 1230 AM EST. Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility of slick or icy roads and walkways, especially on untreated ground surfaces.
