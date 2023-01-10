Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash under Turnpike overpass brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash under a Florida Turnpike overpass along Quail Roost Drive, near Southwest 107th Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Bicyclist Injured When Hit by Box Truck in Coral Springs
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a box truck while riding her bike early Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the box truck, owned by New Marco Dixie Foods, had just finished a delivery to the China Sea Restaurant in the Coral Landings 2 Plaza at 6268 W Sample Road when an adult female who was riding her bike on Sample and NW 62 Avenue was hit, according to a restaurant employee.
MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — I-95 is again set to close in Boca Raton, stopping all traffic and forcing it off of the Interstate. The closure, part of the express lane expansion project, will take place Wednesday night. The Florida Department of Transporation is officially […]
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
WSVN-TV
2 construction workers transported to hospital after falling from lift in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two construction workers were injured on the job. The incident happened in the area of West 18th Avenue, Thursday morning. According to police, the workers fell 25 feet from a lift while working. Both workers were airlifted to the hospital conscious and alert. The incident remains...
Click10.com
2 injured in Hialeah construction accident
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave. A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man...
WSVN-TV
2 people rescued after being tossed out of airboat in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water for two women who were on an airboat. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38 south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, two people were tossed out of...
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
Click10.com
Tow truck driver arrested in fatal Miami crash
MIAMI – Neatly one month after the collision, a tow truck driver turned himself in on a vehicular homicide charge after police accused him of driving recklessly before hitting a car in a fiery, fatal crash in Miami. According to a Miami police arrest report, just after midnight on...
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
WSVN-TV
Police advise drivers to avoid area in Davie following crash; 1 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has advised drivers to avoid an area due to a crash. According to a tweet, the police department asked drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road, Monday morning. Officials said one driver was transported to the hospital.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
WSVN-TV
12 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a dozen people to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent crash along Interstate 75 in Davie. Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units were responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes, just north of Sheridan Street, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
WSVN-TV
Investigation underway following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach; subject hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital and turned a residential neighborhood into a full-out crime scene. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, along the 600 block of...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
