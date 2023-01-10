ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Mayor Nicholls invites residents for community conversations

By Faith Rodriquez
 2 days ago
Mayor Nicholls would like to have informal discussions with the community in Yuma neighborhoods

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Douglas Nicholls is inviting residents to have community conversations that will be held across Yuma neighborhoods from January to April.

The press release says these community conversations are a way for residents to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in conversations, or just even listen.

The meetings will be at different locations from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Here are the locations and dates:

  • Jan. 26: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13 th Ave.
  • Feb. 16: Mesa Heights Community Resource Center, 2150 S. Arizona Ave.
  • March 16: Kofa High School Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, 3100 S. Avenue A.
  • March 23: Arizona at Work, 3826 W. 16 th St.
  • April 27: Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24 th St.

" At the beginning of my 3rd term, I want to continue to be an effective voice for the people of Yuma. In order to be that voice, I want to provide an easy venue for that engagement to supplement emails, calls, and council meetings for that communication ," says Mayor Nicholls.

The press release also mentions comment cards will be available at the meetings for residents who want to anonymously leave a comment or ask a question.

City of Yuma - English map

City of Yuma - Spanish map

