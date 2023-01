It’s no secret that Hillsborough Co. schools are financially strapped. Teachers are underpaid and leaving the system. To find more financial savings, the school district has plans to make sweeping changes to the county school attendance boundaries, including “repurposing” some underutilized schools entirely, to save money and rebalance enrollments from some over-crowded schools to others that are underpopulated. According to school superintendent Addison Davis, 24% of the county’s schools are overcrowded while 44% of the schools do not have sufficient numbers of students enrolled to make it economically feasible to operate them. The anticipated financial savings from “repurposing” those schools could be used to better compensate school teachers. There are no firm plans now as to how the “repurposed” schools would be utilized under these changes. The district has said it would not sell the underutilized school properties but would continue to use them for non-instructional educational purposes, perhaps as district administrative sites or early learning centers, or even possibly as teacher workforce housing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO