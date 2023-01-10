Read full article on original website
Petra Vlhova denies ill Mikaela Shiffrin’s first bid to break World Cup wins record
Olympic champion Petra Vlhova denied an ill Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first bid to break the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record. The Slovakian Vlhova won a slalom by 43 hundredths of a second combining times from two runs in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday night. Shiffrin threw up in...
Two-time Olympic downhill medalist Traudl Hecher dies at 79
Two-time Olympic downhill medalist Traudl Hecher, whose daughter Elisabeth Görgl also won bronze in the event four decades later, has died, the Austrian ski federation said Thursday. She was 79.
Djokovic chasing perfect 10 as Raducanu races to be fit – 5 talking points
The tennis season is already in full swing as the Australian Open is now upon us.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some key talking points ahead of the first grand slam of 2023.Djokovic targeting 10 on his returnBack Down Under 🦘🇦🇺@DjokerNole is getting ready to begin his 2023 season @AdelaideTennis! pic.twitter.com/ywICuKTHou— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 28, 2022It seems almost written in the stars that Novak Djokovic will put last year’s drama behind him to return to Melbourne and win a 10th singles title.Twelve months ago, the Serbian was deported after being denied entry to Australia having refused...
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2022-23 Alpine skiing season, including races on the World Cup. Coverage began with the traditional season-opening stop in Soelden, Austria. The first of four stops in the U.S. — the most in 26 years — was Thanksgiving weekend with...
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Australian Open draw puts Nick Kyrgios on collision course with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios looks on a quarter-final collision course with Novak Djokovic after being presented with an enticing Australian Open draw in Melbourne. Kyrgios will play Russian world No 99 Roman Safiullin in the first round, while fellow home seed Alex de Minaur will start against a qualifier and could also run into Djokovic.
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
Tennis-Kasatkina, Garcia into Adelaide semis, Kenin battles back in Hobart
ADELAIDE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World number eight Daria Kasatkina stumbled to close out the match but progressed to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 7-6(3) win over Petra Kvitova on Thursday.
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5),...
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
