ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Vacancies available on citizen advisory boards

Alachua County and Gainesville have open positions for citizens wanting to get involved in their communities through dozens of citizen advisory boards. Alachua County has 35 committees with 289 total positions, and Gainesville has 19 boards with only city members. Both have vacancies that require applicants to simply live within the city or county.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs parks to host four public workshops

The city of High Springs will hold four workshops next week to collect community wants and needs on the local parks, facilities and programs. The parks and R.E.C. (recreation, education and culture) department along with Community Solutions Group/GAI Consultants will host the events which are open to anyone. Here’s a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Worthmann to host third annual Free Roof Giveaway

Worthmann Construction recently announced a celebration event for their third annual Free Roof Giveaway winner on Friday. The event will start at 5 p.m. at 26926 NW 160th Place in High Springs. Sara Hannah, a High Springs resident and mother, is this year’s winner. The Worthmann’s Free Roof Giveaway...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
LAKE CITY, FL
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire

A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne

Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy