alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Vacancies available on citizen advisory boards
Alachua County and Gainesville have open positions for citizens wanting to get involved in their communities through dozens of citizen advisory boards. Alachua County has 35 committees with 289 total positions, and Gainesville has 19 boards with only city members. Both have vacancies that require applicants to simply live within the city or county.
mainstreetdailynews.com
High Springs parks to host four public workshops
The city of High Springs will hold four workshops next week to collect community wants and needs on the local parks, facilities and programs. The parks and R.E.C. (recreation, education and culture) department along with Community Solutions Group/GAI Consultants will host the events which are open to anyone. Here’s a...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
WCJB
AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks applications from teens, young adults for Developing Recreation Professionals program
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is seeking applications from young people between the ages of 15 and 21 who would like to participate in the Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program. According to the city, successful completion of the program will prepare participants for certification testing and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Worthmann to host third annual Free Roof Giveaway
Worthmann Construction recently announced a celebration event for their third annual Free Roof Giveaway winner on Friday. The event will start at 5 p.m. at 26926 NW 160th Place in High Springs. Sara Hannah, a High Springs resident and mother, is this year’s winner. The Worthmann’s Free Roof Giveaway...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire crews responded to a brush fire just northwest of Hawthorne. Fire crews from ACFR, Windsor Fire and the Florida Forest Service were called to SE 171st street. Fire officials say a large debris pile was burning when the flames got out of control,...
korncountry.com
Public’s help requested in Union County shooting
UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire
A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for burglarizing home under construction, threatening owners with knife
ARCHER, Fla. – Quinnell Lavon Thompson, 43, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault, armed burglary, property damage, and petit theft after allegedly entering a home under construction, stealing and returning a trail camera, and threatening the property owners with a knife. The owners of the Archer house,...
ocala-news.com
Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne
Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
