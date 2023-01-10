Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Ronan Vibert death: Saving Mr Banks actor dies aged 58
Ronan Vibert, a staple of British television, has died aged 58.The actor – best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks – died on Thursday (22 December) in a Florida hospital.His manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter that Vibert had contracted a brief illness, although no more details were given.Born in Cambridge in 1964 then spending his childhood in South Wales, Vibert studied at the esteemed drama school Rada, from which he graduated in 1985.Four years later, he made his screen debut in the award-winning TV series Traffik. From then on, Vibert had a long and consistent...
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation
Academy Award-nominee Aunjanue Ellis has signed on to star in Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of “Caste.” The duo reunites following their Emmy-nominated collaboration, Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Filming is underway on the project, which is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller “Caste: Origins of Our Discontent.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of hierarchy that has shaped America. Written and directed by DuVernay, she is also producing alongside frequent collaborator ARRAY...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Saudi Film Festival Backs Johnny Depp Period Drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is getting behind Johnny Depp’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, unveiling Thursday, saying it will provide postproduction support for the French period drama directed by, and co-starring, French multihyphenate Maïwenn. Depp stars in the film as 18th-century French King Louis XV, with Maïwenn playing the movie’s titular courtesan, Madame du Barry.More from The Hollywood ReporterPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops 1.4M in First-Day SalesJulia Roberts, Channing Tatum Among Stars Featured in Inspiring Life Stories Series From Bear Grylls' BecomingX, Da Vinci (Exclusive)Banijay Names Ex-HBO Europe Exec Steve Mathews to Scripted Division Since its launch in...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Sámi in "Frozen" (Part 1)
Despite the box-office and critical success of Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2013 film Frozen, it also drew criticism and backlash for how it incorporated elements of the culture and heritage of the Sámi, the Indigenous people of northern Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Russia. Sámi representatives had not been consulted in the making of Frozen, and the film's use of elements of Sámi culture such as music and clothing came as a surprise to the Sámi community. In response, when the film's sequel was announced, Sámi organizers forged a partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios in which a group of Sámi experts offered creative consultation and input on the representation of the Sámi in Frozen 2. In this episode, I speak with Aili Keskitalo, who helped organize the collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios during her tenure as President of the Sámi Parliament of Norway, about working with WDAS, Sámi politics, the impact of the Frozen films on the Sámi community, and the importance of telling Indigenous stories with Indigenous voices.
hypebeast.com
Finn Wolfhard Delivers New Single "Pieces of Gold"
Finn Wolfhard has shared his latest Emile Mosseri-assisted track “Pieces of Gold,” which is credited under his latest musical project, Ziggy Katz. The Stranger Things actor’s latest single serves as the trailer for A24’s coming of age film When You Finish Saving the World, which stars Wolfhard and Julianne Moore as mother-and-son Evelyn Katz and Ziggy. The comedy drama is based on Jesse Eisenberg’s 2020 audio drama of the same name and had its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Hong Kong’s HAF Project Market Unveils 28-Title Spread for Return to In-Person Meetings
Film projects involving Anthony Chen, Fruit Chan, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Marco Mueller and Zhang Lu adorn the lineup of the upcoming Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum project market. The 21st edition of the market will be held as an in-person event for the first time after a hiatus that forced HAF into a digital-only format for the past three years. It will operate March 13 – 15 alongside the 27th Hong Kong Film & TV Market (FilMart), March 13-16. From 244 submissions, HAF organizers selected 28 in-development projects for this year’s market. Of these, half are by prospective first-time directors. Eight...
thedigitalfix.com
A Man Called Otto review (2023) Tom Hanks steals the spotlight
Life alone isn’t easy, especially if you are a man called Otto living in a grey and orderly neighbourhood. Directed by Marc Forster, A Man Called Otto is a dark comedy movie that breaks down human relationships, loneliness, and offers a strangely lighthearted commentary on depression. But, despite all its layered themes and a dazzling performance by Tom Hanks, much like its setting, the new movie struggles to escape feelings of the mundane.
Collider
Disney's 'Robin Hood' Was the Last Gasp For a Generation of Animators
You’d think that if Disney wanted to make an all-animal animated adaptation of a legendary outlaw’s story with a fox playing said outlaw, they’d go with Zorro. The studio had had a hit with the character in their 1950s TV series, they maintained a claim on the rights, and Zorro is literally named for a fox. But instead, Disney animation released Robin Hood in 1973 and has spent the years since trying to live it down.
Collider
'They Both Die at the End' Series Adaptation Coming to Netflix
Tudum! Netflix has emerged victorious in a fiercely contested match between its major rivals for the rights to develop the bestselling young adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera into a series. This is according to the latest report from Deadline, which also confirms that Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen remains on board as executive producer and will provide the script for the show's pilot episode. Van Dusen had since jumped on board the project following his exit from Bridgerton after the regency period drama's second season.
The Last of Us: HBO series breaks impressive Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of premiere
HBO’s live-action seriesThe Last of Us has set a new record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.The show, which premieres in the US on Sunday 15 January and on Monday 16 January on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name.Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us has been lavished with praise by many reviewers – including The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton.On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently boasts a glowing “fresh” score of 97 per cent positive reviews.The score is especially noteworthy given the...
SHOOT Online
Directing A "Breeze" For Tom Tagholm In Haven Holidays Spot From Platform
A light, accommodating breeze makes its way through varied scenarios--helping people along the way--in this spot for Haven Holidays directed by Tom Tagholm via Various Films. London agency Platform created this campaign, including the “Breeze” :60, for U.K. caravan holiday provider Haven. Tagholm has an agency creative pedigree,...
‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)
Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel Films’ English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from...
videoageinternational.net
‘Italia’s Got Talent’ Lands on Disney+
The next edition of Italia’s Got Talent will land for the first time on streaming service Disney+ after 13 years on Sky Italia. The talent show, produced by Fremantle Italia, will be a Disney+ original series. Created in 2006, the format has been adapted in 72 countries and reached...
videoageinternational.net
Walter Sequeira 1959-2023
The face of Argentina’s Artear at the international TV markets, Walter Sequeira, died in Buenos Aires on January 8, 2023. He was 64 years old. Sequeira joined Artear in the early 90s and in 1994 founded Canal Volver, the first and only channel entirely dedicated to Argentine TV and films, creating a unique library that spans from current times to the early years of Argentine television.
Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Will Play the Spy Game on MGM+ This March
MGM+ is poised for a big winter and spring, complete with a rebrand and a host of major premieres. During a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, the premium channel and streaming service previously known as Epix announced it will debut British thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf, and From Season 2 in the coming months.
videoageinternational.net
Warner Bros. Discovery-Amazon Prime Video Deal in France
Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to launch new offer ‘Warner Pass’ in France. Under the deal, HBO content plus 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, will be available on the Amazon platform in France from March 2023.
