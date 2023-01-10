Read full article on original website
BBC
An exclusive peek in the world of Spiritualism
For twenty years, photographer Shannon Taggart has been taking pictures of the world’s largest Spiritualist community in Lily Dale, New York - and other smaller communities around the world. In her exciting quest to capture the invisible, Ms Taggart achieved surprising results. Her search for the ectoplasm – a...
Song of a GP: folk musicians tell stories of modern British lives for BBC
21st Century Folk paired songwriters such as Angeline Morrison with five people in north-east England
Suzanne Tarasiève, Veteran French Gallerist with Renowned Flair, Has Died at 73
Suzanne Tarasiève, a veteran Parisian gallery owner known for her championship of avant-garde artists and distinctive style, died of cancer this week. She was 73. “Suzanne passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by her family, loved ones and the works of the artists she accompanied throughout her life,” Galerie Suzanne Tarasieve posted on its Facebook page on December 27. “Her joie de vivre, her fantasy, her inexhaustible energy and her contagious love for art will be missed by all.” The daughter of a radio electrician father and a seamstress mother, Tarasiève grew up in the central French region of Berry. Her...
Franz Gertsch, Whose Hyperrealist Paintings Captured Icons of 70’s Counterculture, Has Died at 92
Franz Gertsch, the Swiss artist acclaimed for his huge hyperrealist paintings that captured the rapturous energy of ’60’s and ’70’s counterculture, died on December 21 at a hospital in Riggisberg, Switzerland. He was 92. The death was confirmed in a statement by the Museum Franz in Burgdorf, Switzerland, which maintains a large collection of his work. Mr. Gertsch is survived by his wife, Maria Meer, and five children. Over more than five decades, Gertsch devised painterly and printmaking techniques to capture not only the likeness of his subjects in breathtaking detail, but their essence. His early, meticulous landscapes ceded to sociological studies of the margins of Swiss...
hypebeast.com
David Hockney to Present Latest iPad Paintings at Pace New York
On view from January 13 to February 25. At 85 years of age, David Hockney is still creating art with a childlike sense of wonder. Never ascribing to just traditional forms of art, such as painting or sculpture, Hockney’s penchant for technology has led him to cultivate a keen interest in the iPad over the past decade. Running concurrent to his new immersive exhibition in London, the acclaimed British artist is set to unveil a new solo exhibition of his iPad paintings at Pace Gallery’s 540 West 25th Street location in New York.
videoageinternational.net
All3Media’s ‘The Traitors US’ on the BBC, ‘Lingo’ on CTV
The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US from All3 Media International. The series, produced by Studio Lambert for NBC Universal, will land as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on both BBC Three and BBC One. Twenty of America’s most cunning...
videoageinternational.net
‘Moominvalley’ Secures S4 Greenlight
Gutsy Animations’ Emmy-nominated series Moominvalley (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a fourth season by its anchor broadcasters Sky in the U.K. and Yle in Finland. Additionally, and new for season four, Viaplay Group has boarded Moominvalley as a co-production partner and will air all four seasons on its Viaplay streaming platform in multiple territories, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands.
booktrib.com
Touching Historical Novel Follows Seamstress in Quaint Italian Town
In 1900 Sardinia, a young woman’s remarkable talent with a needle earns her a position as a seamstress with a wealthy family. Inside this privileged world far different from her own humble beginnings, the skilled sewer quietly takes measurements, sketches designs, mends hems — and in the silence, hears whispered secrets and stories of all those around her.
Phys.org
Study examines how the Spanish far right frames traditional perspectives as 'love'
The rise of the far right in Western democracies in recent years has revived interest in how these movements and parties engage in politics. Given the generalizations that indicate that these ideologies are only constructed based on hate speech, two researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) argue that this political tendency in Spain also uses love and other positive feelings to a great extent, although it does so from its own perspective, which is based around the family, the nation and equality.
NPR
New year, new stories
What separates signal from noise in journalism? Planning. When newsrooms identify their audience's needs and concerns, then find ways to deliver fresh narratives, they separate themselves from the packs of journalists who are all covering the same stories. Early last year, we asked some of NPR's journalists to share their...
Paul Auster: American fiction's Mr Cool
American author Paul Auster made his name with pacy, noirish novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers. Guns are "the central metaphor for everything that continues to divide us", says Auster, calling for Americans to engage in a "gut-wrenching examination of who we are and who we want to be".
operawire.com
Opera Photographer Frances Marshall Wins Portrait of Britain Award
(Credit: Frances Marshall) Frances Marshall co-founder of Marshall Light Studio and opera photographer is a recipient of the Portrait of Britain award. The British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain award is an annual competition that explores the diversity of modern life in the UK. Winners will have their work displayed in the country’s largest photography exhibition located on digital screens across high streets, shopping malls, and train stations for one month. A hardcopy book will also be published by Hoxton Mini Press with the featured images.
videoageinternational.net
Warner Bros. Discovery-Amazon Prime Video Deal in France
Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to launch new offer ‘Warner Pass’ in France. Under the deal, HBO content plus 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, will be available on the Amazon platform in France from March 2023.
life.com
A Place of Inspiration: Wordsworth’s England
William Wordsworth, who helped launch the Romantic age of English poetry, came of age at a time when industrialization was changing the English landscape. He was early in recognizing the value of maintaining and celebrating a connection to the natural world, just as man was starting to make significant encroachments.
Chaumet Launches Award for Female-led Cultural Projects
PARIS — Chaumet is kicking off the first edition of the Echo Culture Awards, a program that aims to distinguish women who lead grassroots cultural projects. At the launch conference on Thursday, the jeweler’s chief executive officer Jean-Marc Mansvelt said he’d “often been struck by the quality, the generosity and the self-evidence” of these types of projects aiming to “ensure culture remains a great opportunity to foster bonding and solidarity.”More from WWDChaumet Place Vendôme store reopeningChaumet Celebrates French Cinema Young TalentsThe 2023 Golden Globes After-Party Hosted by Billboard When looking into such initiatives, the executive said he noticed many were led by...
French Romance ‘Lie With Me’ Sells to English-Speaking Markets for Be For Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Brussels-based Be For Films has closed a raft of deals on “Lie With Me,” Olivier Peyon’s romance drama starring well-known French actors including Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo. The movie is based on Philippe Besson’s book “Arrête avec tes mensonges.” The autobiographical novel was originally published in France by Editions Julliard in 2017 and won pair of awards including the Maison de la Presse prize in 2017. “Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his...
Hito Steyerl Won’t Receive Hugo Ball Prize Amid Concerns About Namesake’s Antisemitism
The Hugo Ball Prize, an award facilitated by the German city of Pirmasens, was this year supposed to go to Hito Steyerl, an acclaimed filmmaker and video artist whose work has been seen the world over. But the award will no longer be given out as planned because there are now internal discussions being had about antisemitic views held by the prize’s namesake. Steyerl told the German press agency dpa that she had not forfeited the prize. Instead, she said, “there is no prize this year.” The city of Pirmasens said that Steyerl, along with fellow awardee Olivia Werzel and the committee...
videoageinternational.net
SPI’s Filmstream Rolls Out on ScreenHits TV
SPI International (a CANAL+ company) and content and platform aggregator ScreenHits TV have inked a new distribution deal for SPI’s free, FAST channel Filmstream. The channel is now live via the ScreenHits TV app in the U.K., U.S., Germany, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, with more territories to be added in the near future.
videoageinternational.net
All3Media to Distribute ‘The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty’
All3Media International will handle global distribution for Optomen’s two-part specialty documentary series The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty. Launching on the U.K.’s Channel 4 last week, the series lifts the lid on the story of how the Kardashians worked to exploit every potential setback and turn these into money-making opportunities. The series presents a balanced account of how they became one of the world’s most recognized brands, changed the face of social media and achieved stratospheric wealth.
