Superman And Lois Fans Should Probably Pay Attention To Co-Creator Greg Berlanti's New Mega-Deal With WB, Plus The CW's Reported Plans
Greg Berlanti’s new deal with WBTV and The CW’s reported plans may signal what’s ahead for Superman and Lois.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Ezra Miller No Longer Hiding His Double Role in The Flash With New Reveal
Ezra Miller has become synonymous with controversy and this time last year, the actor was the subject of headlines for his erratic behavior. These days, however, the star of DC's upcoming multiversal offering The Flash has been keeping things lowkey in his personal life and much to the surprise of many, the 30-year-old has managed to keep himself away from trouble.
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer
Set to premiere on January 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series Wolf Pack. After a number of teasers, preview images, San Diego Comic-Con appearances, and interviews helped get viewers excited for what writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar have to offer, we've reached that moment. That's right, with S01E01 "From a Spark to a Flame" set to hit screens on January 26th, we have the official trailer for Wolf Pack to pass along, one that does an impressive job answering some of the questions we had while leaving just enough for the premiere.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Warner Bros. Discovery-Amazon Prime Video Deal in France
Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to launch new offer ‘Warner Pass’ in France. Under the deal, HBO content plus 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, will be available on the Amazon platform in France from March 2023.
ComicBook Nation: Will DC or Marvel Do Better in 2023?
Will Marvel or DC do better in 2023? That's the question that our ComicBook Nation podcast show is asking, for the second year in a row. The ComicBook Nation crew started this segment back in 2022, when (early on) it looked like DC was about to have a landmark year. There were four films on the release slate (The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), a major TV spinoff (Peacemaker), plus the entire slate of DC TV on both HBO Max and the Arrowverse.
Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on 'The Batman' Sequel [Exclusive]
Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that he’s still working on a sequel for The Batman. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, the filmmaker underlined how the new DC Universe plans didn’t get in the way of him building his corner of Gotham City.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of East-Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Netflix finally unveils a release date for Idris Elba’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’
There’s some good news today for fans of one of Idris Elba’s most iconic roles as Netflix finally announced the new Luther movie, called Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie will get a dual release: in theaters the end of Feb. and on Netflix in March. Luther was...
Matt Reeves Would "Never Say Never" to Cloverfield Return (Exclusive)
Despite the huge success of Cloverfield back in 2008, no direct sequel yet to be made in the franchise. Though there's active development happening on a proper Cloverfield 2, it took eight years for another movie to get made in the franchise with 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane, with a third (and poorly received) movie, 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox, arriving later. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive interview for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, we asked director Matt Reeves if he would ever consider coming back for another movie in the series, and in his reply he offered a hint about the sequel, confirming his own excitement for the new movie.
Netflix’s Luther movie starts streaming in March
Idris Elba is jumping back into one of his most iconic roles for the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Today, the company revealed that the movie will start streaming on March 10th but will also be available in select theaters starting February 24th. For the uninitiated, Luther was...
When Marvel’s Stan Lee Wrote for DC Comics
The name Stan Lee is, for many, synonymous with Marvel Comics. As well it should be, seeing as Stan Lee was the face of Marvel Comics for decades. His vision and talents revolutionized the comic book industry and propelled Marvel to the top. But what if you were told that Stan Lee, the iconic patron saint of Marvel across media, once crossed enemy lines and wrote a series for rival DC Comics? It’s true. Over the course of one year, DC and Lee released the Just Imagine… 13-issue miniseries, a series that saw Lee reinvent the legendary heroes of the DC universe.
Titans Director Teases When Season 4 Could Return
James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs late last year and it seems that they are hard at work creating an overarching plan for film TV and gaming. If recent reports are to be believed then Gunn and Safran will be rebooting the DC Universe with new actors as their iconic characters. Warner Bros. has been slowly canceling and wrapping up their DCTV projects due to the sale of The CW network and there have been rumors that HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol would not be returning after their latest seasons. Titans returned for Season 4 Part 1 during the fall but quickly wrapped up and now fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2. It seems that Titans Season 4 Part 2 isn't too far away if one of the directors on the series is to be believed. Director Nick Copus was celebrating one year since filming began on the fourth season of the series on Instagram and he revealed when Part 2 will premiere in the comments section of his post.
The Flash Director Shares Set Photo As Rumors Swirl About Ezra Miller And The Movie Itself
Fans are concerned about The Flash's future in theaters, especially after the DC shake-ups and Ezra Miller's legal issues.
