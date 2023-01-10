Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Georgia All-American defensive lineman Jalen Carter will forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (L) celebrates with linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson during a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

"My dream since childhood has been to play in the NFL and without my mother this would not be possible," Carter wrote. "I am beyond blessed to have her in my corner.

"With all that said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the NFL Draft. While I am excited for the next chapter. I will always be a Dawg!"

Carter used his Twitter post to thank Georgia coach Kirby Smart, other Bulldogs staff members and Apopka (Fla.) High School for their roles in his development.

Carter totaled 32 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season for the Bulldogs. He also logged two tackles in the Bulldogs' dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday in Inglewood, Calif.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior tackle is widely expected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will run from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com