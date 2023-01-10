Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
TrustedReviews
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
technewstoday.com
What is Streaming TV? How Does It Work
Streaming TV lets you watch your favorite shows or web series over the Internet. Most smart TVs have built-in streaming apps like Netflix to help you stream your favorite content. But, if you are into watching more diversified content you may need a separate streaming service or a dedicated device.
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Amazon's a little tired from fulfilling all your Christmas deliveries, so let's cut it some slack after looking at this fairly light schedule of new Amazon Prime Video releases in January. Billion-dollar corporations need a rest, too! This weekend sees the release of the second and final season of Hunters, TV's best show about a secret society hunting down Nazis in the 1970s. Later this month, Jennifer Lopez gets her rom-com on in Shotgun Wedding, in which she plays a bride whose wedding gets taken hostage by pirates, and I am not even making a joke here. And already out is The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller about a mysterious fog that overtakes an isolated oil rig and its crew.
The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle
This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
TechCrunch
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
How can I watch The Last of Us? Where to stream HBO's new TV show in the UK
Without HBO Max in the UK, your TLOU TV show options are as follows, so here's where and how to watch from 15th Jan
Amazon Prime Video’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, season two of the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series Hunters and The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season are just some of the Prime Video originals coming to the streamer in January. New blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone, along with classics like the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films will, also be hitting Prime Video this month. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia Show TraditionsMilo Ventimiglia Meets His Match in First 'The Company You Keep' Teaser'Wizard of Oz' Hourglass Prop Sells...
Taylor Sheridan Shows Dominate Most-Watched List Across Broadcast and Streaming | Charts
”1923“ and ”Tulsa King“ battle it out with Netflix, while ”Yellowstone“ beats out NBC’s ”America’s Got Talent“ on linear. The “Yellowstone”-verse continued to come up strong with a duo of the Taylor Sheridan-produced epics securing top spots among both streaming and linear in this week’s Wrap Report.
HBO Max Increases Monthly Price To $15.99; First Uptick Since Launch Vaults It Ahead Of Netflix In Streaming Price Ranks
HBO Max is increasing its monthly price to $15.99 from $14.99 today, the first uptick in pricing since the streaming service launched in May 2020. The move vaults the Warner Bros Discovery streaming into the No. 1 spot in the price rankings, ahead of Netflix, whose most popular subscription plan is $15.49. WBD has not announced any pricing plans for HBO Max when it merges with Discovery+ this spring. The combination is expected to be accompanied by a rebranding, with the HBO name reportedly likely to be removed in order to increase mass appeal. The increase means existing subscribers who are currently...
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
hellosolar.info
Netflix, Prime Video and HBO take over the market and raise their prices by 30% in the last few years
Netflix, Prime Video and HBO dominate streaming in Spain. But having all these platforms contracted costs a lot of money, even more so when its price has increased considerably in recent years. Specifically, a subscription to one of these video platforms costs on average 8 euros in our country. And its price has increased by an average of 3 euros or 30% in the last seven years.
Polygon
The creators of Hulu’s Koala Man flip the adult animation script with sincerity
Despite a certifiable “adult animation” boom, few series cranked out by streaming services in recent years have struck the balance of comedy and familial feels that cemented early Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers as S-tier. But Koala Man might become one of them. Created by Michael Cusack (Smiling...
videoageinternational.net
‘Moominvalley’ Secures S4 Greenlight
Gutsy Animations’ Emmy-nominated series Moominvalley (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a fourth season by its anchor broadcasters Sky in the U.K. and Yle in Finland. Additionally, and new for season four, Viaplay Group has boarded Moominvalley as a co-production partner and will air all four seasons on its Viaplay streaming platform in multiple territories, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Babylon Berlin Specials Free Online
Best sites to watch Babylon Berlin - Last updated on Jan 10, 2023. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Babylon Berlin online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Babylon Berlin on this page.
Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming service in the US
2022 was a chaotic year for streaming. Netflix lost millions of subscribers, prompting the service to launch an ad-supported plan and crack down on password sharing. HBO Max shockingly shelved a completed Batgirl movie and then started deleting content en masse from its service. Andor on Disney Plus completely revitalized the Star Wars franchise. But perhaps the biggest surprise of 2022 was Prime Video reportedly overtaking Netflix in market share.
