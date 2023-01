At the Jan. 10 meeting, City Council recognized several local business owners. Mayor Kathy Bailey proclaimed January 2023 a month of celebration as Plaid Room Records celebrates its 15th anniversary. Owners Terry and Bob Cole have created one of the Midwest’s largest record shops in terms of sales volume — right here in Historic Downtown Loveland. They not only run the record store but also operate a successful international music label, Colemine Records.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO