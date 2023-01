This Second Sunday of Epiphany, Rev. Andrew Mead will preach from Isaiah 59:19-21 and 1 Corinthians 1:1-9 in the large worship space. Makema Lwenge will preach in the All Nations Worship Service in room 4. This Sunday, we have the joy of taking part in Klaas Walhout’s ordination as a Minister of The Word for his role as Chaplain at Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO